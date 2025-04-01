National Football League
NFL tables vote on potential tush push ban at league meetings
National Football League

NFL tables vote on potential tush push ban at league meetings

Published Apr. 1, 2025 11:01 a.m. ET

The debate surrounding the legality of the tush push will continue for a little bit longer, as there still isn't clarity about the future of the play. 

The NFL has tabled a vote on the potential ban of the tush push to a later date, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday. Additionally, 16 teams were in favor of banning the tush push, falling eight short of the votes needed to get rid of the play, according to Schultz. 

The vote on a potential ban of the tush push was one of the many proposed rule changes that were set to be voted on at the NFL's league meetings on Tuesday. As the Philadelphia Eagles have used the play to great success over the last few seasons, the Green Bay Packers sent a proposal to ban the play in February, citing safety concerns. 

If a ban of the tush push is eventually approved, safety will be one of the main reasons why, according to Schultz. Those who want it banned would rather "prevent a serious injury before it happens rather than waiting for a disaster," Schultz wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's unknown when the vote on a potential ban of the tush push will be voted on, but the next scheduled meeting involving NFL owners is in mid-May. 

This is a developing story.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Draft: Best first-round fits for all 32 teams

2025 NFL Draft: Best first-round fits for all 32 teams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes