National Football League NFL tables vote on potential tush push ban at league meetings Published Apr. 1, 2025 11:01 a.m. ET

The debate surrounding the legality of the tush push will continue for a little bit longer, as there still isn't clarity about the future of the play.

The NFL has tabled a vote on the potential ban of the tush push to a later date, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday. Additionally, 16 teams were in favor of banning the tush push, falling eight short of the votes needed to get rid of the play, according to Schultz.

The vote on a potential ban of the tush push was one of the many proposed rule changes that were set to be voted on at the NFL's league meetings on Tuesday. As the Philadelphia Eagles have used the play to great success over the last few seasons, the Green Bay Packers sent a proposal to ban the play in February, citing safety concerns.

If a ban of the tush push is eventually approved, safety will be one of the main reasons why, according to Schultz. Those who want it banned would rather "prevent a serious injury before it happens rather than waiting for a disaster," Schultz wrote.

It's unknown when the vote on a potential ban of the tush push will be voted on, but the next scheduled meeting involving NFL owners is in mid-May.

This is a developing story.

