Madden recruits longtime 'NFL RedZone' host Scott Hanson as new in-game voice
Madden recruits longtime 'NFL RedZone' host Scott Hanson as new in-game voice

Published Apr. 2, 2025 8:53 p.m. ET

The hit video game series Madden will have a new voice in the next edition of the game.

Scott Hanson, the longtime host of "NFL RedZone," will be the in-game voice when EA Sports releases "Madden NFL 26," FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday. 

It's unclear how many others will join Hanson in lending their voices to the video game for the newest version. "Madden NFL 25" featured several broadcasters, including FOX Sports' Brandon Gaudin, Greg Olsen and Brock Huard. Mike Tirico, Kate Scott and Charles Davis were also included in the game.

Hanson, 53, is a popular figure among NFL fans. He started hosting "NFL RedZone" when it launched in the 2009 season and has held that role every year since. 

Hanson's work on "NFL RedZone" has helped him earn other notable gigs. He took on a similar position for NBC Sports for the 2024 Summer Olympics, becoming one of the voices of Peacock's "Gold Zone" as he narrated over gold medal events during the Paris Games. He also starred in several commercials for Lowe's alongside top NFL players this past season. 

Hanson is currently a free agent, with his contract at NFL Media reportedly expiring after the 2024 NFL season

The addition of Hanson is one of the first known new details of "Madden NFL 26." The cover athlete hasn't been revealed yet, but that is usually announced later in the spring. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey served as the cover athlete of "Madden NFL 25," reviving the "Madden Curse" after a few dormant seasons.

A release date for "Madden NFL 26" has yet to be announced. The video game is typically released in August, just a couple of weeks before the start of the regular season. 

