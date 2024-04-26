National Football League
Bears' Caleb Williams breaks Caitlin Clark's draft night merch sales record
National Football League

Bears' Caleb Williams breaks Caitlin Clark's draft night merch sales record

Updated Apr. 26, 2024 4:44 p.m. ET

The Chicago Bears took USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night, and their new, young signal-caller has the Windy City buzzing.

In fact, Williams broke a record for merchandise sales, setting an all-time Fanatics draft night record for any sport.

Caitlin Clark held the previous record, which she set last week when being selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark enjoyed a legendary career at Iowa, which was highlighted by her breaking the Division I scoring record last season.

Williams will wear No. 18 with the Bears, which the team announced Thursday night. He wore No. 13 during his one season at Oklahoma and two seasons at USC.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for his success on the field, Williams enjoyed a standout three-year college career, which included winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Over his two seasons in Los Angeles, Williams averaged 4,085 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 169.2 passer rating, while completing 67.5% of his passes. He also ran for 21 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Williams is expected to start from the jump for the Bears.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Draft grades: Bears land pair of A's for first-round top-10 picks

2024 NFL Draft grades: Bears land pair of A's for first-round top-10 picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes