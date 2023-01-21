National Football League Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady 'is going to be ready to go next year' 8 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nobody is sure what is next for Tom Brady — maybe not even Tom Brady, according to Brady's longtime friend and former teammate Rob Gronkowski on FOX NFL Sunday.

"I don't even think Tom knows what his future holds right now," Gronkowski said before Saturday's Giants-Eagles divisional round playoff game on FOX.

Gronkowski is, however, convinced that Brady will return to the NFL next season, pointing out that Brady still finished top-5 in the NFL in passing yards in the 2022 season even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished just 8-9 — the first time a team finished with a winning percentage below .500 with Brady as its quarterback.

"He can still play the game," Gronkowski said. "He's getting some treatment on his arm as we speak, so he's going to be ready to go next year."

Brady is set to be a free agent at the start of the NFL's new league year for just the second time in his 23-year professional career after spending the past three seasons with the Buccaneers. Several of Brady's Bucs teammates reportedly believe Brady is done playing in Tampa Bay following the team's season-ending playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round.

Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowls with Brady on the New England Patriots before coming out of retirement to play with Brady in Tampa Bay and win another Super Bowl there, listed a very simple criteria for where Brady might decide to go next.

"It's gonna be whatever situation intrigues him the most," Gronkowski said. "Whatever opportunity that makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that's where he will be next year."

