National Football League
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady 'is going to be ready to go next year'
National Football League

Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady 'is going to be ready to go next year'

8 hours ago

Nobody is sure what is next for Tom Brady — maybe not even Tom Brady, according to Brady's longtime friend and former teammate Rob Gronkowski on FOX NFL Sunday.

"I don't even think Tom knows what his future holds right now," Gronkowski said before Saturday's Giants-Eagles divisional round playoff game on FOX.

Rob Gronkowski speaks on Tom Brady's future

Rob Gronkowski speaks on Tom Brady's future
Rob Gronkowski joined the "FOX NFL Sunday" crew and discussed where Tom Brady might play next season.

Gronkowski is, however, convinced that Brady will return to the NFL next season, pointing out that Brady still finished top-5 in the NFL in passing yards in the 2022 season even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished just 8-9 — the first time a team finished with a winning percentage below .500 with Brady as its quarterback.

"He can still play the game," Gronkowski said. "He's getting some treatment on his arm as we speak, so he's going to be ready to go next year."

Brady is set to be a free agent at the start of the NFL's new league year for just the second time in his 23-year professional career after spending the past three seasons with the Buccaneers. Several of Brady's Bucs teammates reportedly believe Brady is done playing in Tampa Bay following the team's season-ending playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. 

Buccaneers want Tom Brady back; Raiders & 49ers among teams interested

Buccaneers want Tom Brady back; Raiders & 49ers among teams interested
Reports have tied Tom Brady to signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers in free agency this offseason.

Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowls with Brady on the New England Patriots before coming out of retirement to play with Brady in Tampa Bay and win another Super Bowl there, listed a very simple criteria for where Brady might decide to go next.

"It's gonna be whatever situation intrigues him the most," Gronkowski said. "Whatever opportunity that makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that's where he will be next year."

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Jalen Hurts looks like old self in Eagles' win: 'Like having Michael Jordan out there'
National Football League

Jalen Hurts looks like old self in Eagles' win: 'Like having Michael Jordan out there'

4 hours ago
2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Updated dates, times
National Football League

2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Updated dates, times

5 hours ago
Giants vs. Eagles highlights: Hurts, Philly headed to NFC championship
National Football League

Giants vs. Eagles highlights: Hurts, Philly headed to NFC championship

6 hours ago
Despite divisional-round loss to Chiefs, 2022 Jaguars were a huge success
National Football League

Despite divisional-round loss to Chiefs, 2022 Jaguars were a huge success

7 hours ago
NFL odds: Wacky wins, bad beats; Late field goal helps Jags cover vs. Chiefs
National Football League

NFL odds: Wacky wins, bad beats; Late field goal helps Jags cover vs. Chiefs

8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes