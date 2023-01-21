National Football League Giants vs. Eagles highlights: Hurts, Philly headed to NFC championship 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL divisional round continued Saturday on FOX, and all eyes were on the NFC.

After getting a week off, Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles opened their postseason run by dominating Daniel Jones and the sixth-seeded New York Giants, 38-7. With the win, the Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game where they will face either the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys or the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers .

Earlier, the Kansas City Chiefs held off the Jacksonville Jaguars to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship Game.

Here are the top plays!

Philadelphia Eagles 38, New York Giants 7

Started off with a bang!

The Eagles were in the red zone within the first few minutes of the game, as Hurts went deep to DeVonta Smith for 40 yards on just the second play of the game.

Then, tight end Dallas Goedert finished the job, cashing in for a 16-yard score to put the Eagles ahead early, 7-0.

Denied!

The Giants' first possession didn't end as well, however. The road team turned things over on downs after coming up short on fourth-and-8 at Philly's 40-yard line after back-to-back sacks from Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick.

Flying high

Philly extended its lead, 14-0, late in the first quarter, thanks to the fancy footwork of Smith.

Disastrous start

Jones was picked off near midfield on the Giants' following drive by Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

Just like that, the ball was back in Hurts' hands to start the second quarter.

Pulling away

After both teams went three-and-out on their next possessions, the Eagles bounced back with another score midway through the second quarter. Boston Scott punched in a 3-yard touchdown to extend Philly's lead, 21-0.

Shutout continues

With less than a minute left until halftime, Hurts ran in a 5-yard score to put his team up 28-0.

Wildcat sighting

The Giants avoided a shutout after Saquon Barkley's monster run helped set up a short Matt Breida touchdown midway through the third quarter. Just like that, it was a 21-point game, 28-7.

Sealing the deal

The Eagles added a short field goal late in the fourth quarter, followed by Kenneth Gainwell popping off for a 35-touchdown with less than two minutes to play. Things ended there, 38-7.

