Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams.

After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to start the second half and lead his team to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance.

Here are the top plays!

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

And we're off!

The Jags went three-and-out on their opening drive, but a 58-yard punt set up a long field for the Chiefs right out the gate. That didn't stop Mahomes from making big plays early, connecting with Travis Kelce for a double-digit gain.

K.C. on the board

The Chiefs took an early 7-0 lead after Mahomes hit Kelce for an 8-yard score midway through the first quarter.

Counterstrike!

The Jags didn't trail long, as Jamal Agnew returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards.

A few plays later, Trevor Lawrence connected with Christian Kirk for the game-tying touchdown.

Mahomes injured

Mahomes' right leg got rolled up on late in the first quarter, and the superstar signal-caller was limping heavily after the collision. He stayed in the game until the end of the quarter. The Chiefs' head athletic trainer wrapped his ankle ahead of the second quarter and K.C. settled for a field goal on the ensuing possession. Just like that, the Chiefs took a 10-7 lead.

On the move

On Jags' next drive, JaMycal Hasty picked up 23 yards on the ground, but they ended up punting away the ball.

Elsewhere, Mahomes was ushered to the locker room, and the Chiefs' backup quarterback Chad Henne checked into the game. The 37-year-old is a former Jaguar who started one game over the past eight years headed into Saturday's tilt.

All gas, no brakes

The Chiefs extended their lead, 17-7, when Henne connected with Kelce for a 1-yard score late in the second quarter after Isiah Pacheco came up with a monster gain to put the home team deep in the red zone.

Meanwhile, Mahomes returned to the Chiefs sideline but didn't enter the game. Ahead of the break, Jacksonville added a field goal to make it a one-score game, 17-10.

Mahomes returns

Chiefs fans let out a collective sigh of relief when Mahomes checked back into the game to start the second half.

It was a 10-point game at the end of third quarter, 20-10, after four consecutive punts from both teams and a Chiefs field goal.

Roaring back!

K.C.'s double-digit lead was short-lived, however, as Jacksonville's offense came up with a smooth trick play on the following drive, followed by Travis Etienne punching in a 4-yard score to close the gap, 20-17, early in the fourth quarter.

Just like that, it was a one-possession game with 11:49 to play.

Going up!

On the Chiefs' ensuing drive, JuJu Smith-Schuster came up with a monster 16-yard pickup to put K.C. in the red zone. Then, Marquez Valdes-Scantling finished the job, reeling in a short touchdown pass to give the home team a 27-17 edge.

What could have been

The Jags were relentless on their following drive, moving downfield with one double-digit gain after another and a tough run from Lawrence to pick up a crucial first down late in the game.

However, Jacksonville coughed up the ball after Agnew fumbled on first-and-goal, and K.C. took over on its own 3-yard line with 5:29 remaining in the game.

Sealing the deal

The Jags quickly got another chance to turn things around, as the Chiefs went three-and-out after the turnover, but Lawrence's deep pass intended for Zay Jones was picked off by rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson late in the final frame.

Things ended shortly after, 27-20, after a late Jaguars field goal.

