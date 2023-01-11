NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, kickoff times for 2023 postseason
The NFL playoff field is set as 14 teams begin the quest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
It all begins with six games on Super Wild-Card Weekend. Here are the dates, times and broadcast schedule for this week's games and the rest of the playoff schedule.
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (NFC)
4:35 p.m. ET
FOX and the FOX Sports App
No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC)
8:15 p.m. ET
NBC
SUNDAY, JAN. 15
No. 7 Miami Dolphins at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (AFC)
1:05 p.m. ET
CBS
No. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings (NFC)
4:40 p.m. ET
FOX and the FOX Sports App
No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (AFC)
8:15 p.m. ET
NBC
MONDAY, JAN. 16
No. 5. Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC)
8:15 p.m. ET
ESPN/ABC
__
DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY, JAN. 21, AND SUNDAY, JAN. 22
The top-seeded Chiefs (AFC) and Eagles (NFC) have byes into the second round. The lowest-seeded remaining winners from Super Wild-Card Weekend will travel to the No. 1 seeds. The other two games will be hosted by the highest-remaining seeds in each conference.
__
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
SUNDAY, JAN, 29
NFC Championship
3 p.m. ET
FOX and the FOX Sports App
AFC Championship
6:40 P.M. ET
CBS
__
SUPER BOWL LVII
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
AFC champion vs. NFC champion
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
6:30 p.m. ET
FOX and the FOX Sports App