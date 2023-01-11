National Football League NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, kickoff times for 2023 postseason 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL playoff field is set as 14 teams begin the quest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

It all begins with six games on Super Wild-Card Weekend. Here are the dates, times and broadcast schedule for this week's games and the rest of the playoff schedule.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (NFC)

4:35 p.m. ET

FOX and the FOX Sports App

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC)

8:15 p.m. ET

NBC

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

No. 7 Miami Dolphins at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (AFC)

1:05 p.m. ET

CBS

No. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings (NFC)

4:40 p.m. ET

FOX and the FOX Sports App

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (AFC)

8:15 p.m. ET

NBC

MONDAY, JAN. 16

No. 5. Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC)

8:15 p.m. ET

ESPN/ABC

__

DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS



SATURDAY, JAN. 21, AND SUNDAY, JAN. 22



The top-seeded Chiefs (AFC) and Eagles (NFC) have byes into the second round. The lowest-seeded remaining winners from Super Wild-Card Weekend will travel to the No. 1 seeds. The other two games will be hosted by the highest-remaining seeds in each conference.

__

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS



SUNDAY, JAN, 29



NFC Championship

3 p.m. ET

FOX and the FOX Sports App



AFC Championship

6:40 P.M. ET

CBS

__

SUPER BOWL LVII

SUNDAY, FEB. 12



AFC champion vs. NFC champion

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

6:30 p.m. ET

FOX and the FOX Sports App

