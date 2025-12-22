Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: A New No. 1; Bears, Jaguars Climb; Broncos Fall

Week 16 has provided a mix of statement victories, highlighted by electric overtime wins by the Seahawks and Bears, and teams solidifying their spots for the postseason. Seven teams have already clinched playoff berths, including five in the NFC. In the AFC, the Jaguars' win over the Broncos could potentially mean a change at the top of the conference — and at the top of my rankings.

Heading into the 49ers-Colts matchup on Monday night, let's see where the Top 10 teams stand.

A win is a win, but the Texans’ disappointing Week 16 showing, a two-point victory over the Raiders, exposed their vulnerabilities as a playoff contender. With an inconsistent offense unable to seize control of the game, the Texans must rely on near-perfect play from their defense to beat inferior opponents.

The Chargers have re-entered the chat as a dark-horse contender in the AFC. Quarterback Justin Herbert’s heroics combined with Jesse Minter’s suffocating defense give the Chargers a chance to make a title run despite some glaring deficiencies, most notably on their injury-depleted offensive line.

Quarterback Caleb Williams is starting to deliver the clutch plays many envisioned when the Bears made him the No. 1 overall pick last year. First-year head coach Ben Johnson’s tough love and creative scheming have Williams playing like a seasoned vet from the pocket.

Heading into their Monday night matchup against the Colts, the 49ers continue to succeed despite being without several stars due to injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan has kept the team winning, with unheralded playmakers making key contributions on both sides of the ball. While the team might lack the firepower to contend for a title, the 49ers will be a tough out for any opponent down the stretch.

Mike Vrabel’s gritty squad knows how to win ugly games. After winning three Super Bowls with New England as a player, Vrabel has reintroduced the football world to the Patriots’ early 2000s blueprint to squeeze out 12 wins and claim a playoff spot in his first season at the helm.

Credit the Bills for stacking wins in various ways. Their adaptability and resilience make them a tough out, particularly with the dynamic QB/RB tandem of Josh Allen and James Cook capable of taking over any game as big-play specialists.

Despite suffering a home loss to the Jaguars in Week 16, the Broncos have the key ingredients — Hall of Fame-caliber head coach, big-play quarterback, disruptive defense — needed to make a title run. With some tweaks to the defense to cover the warts exposed in the loss, the Broncos should get back on track as one of the league’s top teams.

It is time for the football world to recognize the work Jaguars rookie head coach Liam Coen has done with Trevor Lawrence. The former No. 1 overall pick is playing at an elite level, exhibiting all the blue-chip traits that executives, scouts and coaches expect from a franchise quarterback.

A surprising late-game meltdown against the Seahawks does not change the Rams' status as a title contender. Sean McVay has Matthew Stafford playing at an MVP level, with the veteran quarterback directing a high-powered offense that can produce explosive plays on the ground or through the air.

Second-year head coach Mike Macdonald has his team primed for a Super Bowl run. As the best three-phase team in the league, the Seahawks can come up with big plays on offense, defense or special teams to edge out opponents in a one-score game.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .