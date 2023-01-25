National Football League Nick Bosa, Niners front prepared for slugfest with Jason Kelce, Eagles O-line 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After his team's NFC divisional playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner quickly turned his attention to the Philadelphia Eagles and the juggernaut they've established on the offensive side of the football.

Warner understands that San Francisco's top-ranked defense will face one of its toughest tasks yet in slowing down Philadelphia's high-octane attack — led by an MVP candidate in quarterback Jalen Hurts and perhaps the best offensive line in the game anchored by All-Pro center Jason Kelce — when the Eagles (15-3) host the 49ers (15-4) in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

The 49ers are making their 18th appearance in a conference championship game, the most of any team in the Super Bowl era, while Philadelphia is making its seventh appearance in an NFC title game since 2000, the most of any NFC team during that span.

"We're going to have to watch the tape hard," Warner said. "From watching them all season, they have an amazing overall team. Offensively, they have a great offensive line, great playmakers, and Jalen Hurts is having an MVP-type season. I respect the way he approaches the game and his mindset. We've got a big challenge on our hands for sure."

ADVERTISEMENT

At the top of the list for the 49ers will be containing Hurts and Philadelphia's running attack. The Eagles rolled up 268 yards on the ground in a 38-7 win over the New York Giants last week, led by Kenneth Gainwell's 112 yards.

For the season, Hurts finished fourth among all quarterbacks with 760 rushing yards and first with 14 rushing touchdowns (including playoffs). Hurts is one shy of passing Cam Newton (2011) for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season all time.

According to Next Gen Stats, Hurts carried the ball a league-high 97 times for quarterbacks on designed runs, so the 49ers will have to play disciplined football, staying in their run gaps and rush lanes on passing downs.

Nick Sirianni compares Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan After Philadelphia whipped the Giants 38-7 in the divisional round, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni compared Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The 49ers allowed just 3.4 yards per carry during the regular season. Per Next Gen Stats, San Francisco also allowed just 60 yards on designed runs by quarterbacks during the regular season, although the most talented QB runner the 49ers faced this season was the Bears' Justin Fields, who ran for 28 yards in Chicago's season-opening win over San Francisco on a rain-soaked, soggy track at Soldier Field.

The 49ers have some familiarity with the Eagles as San Francisco defeated Philadelphia 17-11 in Week 2 last year. Now in his second season, more polished and with more knowledge of head coach Nick Sirianni's offense, Warner understands Hurts poses a more dangerous threat for San Francisco's defense.

"Just his command of the offense and knowing where to go with the ball, being more decisive," Warner said. "Obviously, he's a dynamic playmaker, always has been. But he's using his legs to create plays, and just launching the ball downfield to the guys who can go up and make plays. That's kind of elevated him to being an All-Pro quarterback."

As Warner said, along with Hurts' strength as a runner, what makes Philadelphia formidable is his playmaking ability in the passing game. Hurts completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards, with 22 touchdowns and just eight interceptions during the regular season, good for a 101.5 passer rating.

Fred Warner on 49ers defense: "We're the best in the world" Fred Warner spoke with FOX Sports' Erin Andrews after the 49ers' victory over the Cowboys. He touched on the defense limiting the Dallas offense to 12 points and said he's excited to play the Eagles for a Super Bowl berth.

Big-bodied receiver A.J. Brown, secured in a draft-day trade with the Tennessee Titans last year, is Philadelphia's top receiving threat, leading the Eagles in receiving yards (1,496) and receiving touchdowns (11), while finishing second on the team in receptions (88) during the regular season.

Speedster DeVonta Smith led the Eagles in receptions with 95 for 1,196 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Tight end Dallas Goedert totaled 55 receptions for 702 receiving yards and three scores, while Miles Sanders topped the Eagles in rushing with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 scores.

But what makes all that happen is Philadelphia's stout offensive front. Kelce, left guard Landon Dickerson and right tackle Lane Johnson all were voted to the Pro Bowl this season. The Eagles offensive line helped pave the way for 2,509 rushing yards during the regular season, No. 5 in the NFL.

"They're really well-coached on the O-line," said Nick Bosa, San Francisco's leading sack guy with 18.5. "Smart and savvy. And then obviously the running quarterback component is an extra piece."

The Eagles had the No. 2 run block win rate along the offensive line, according to ESPN Analytics, and the No. 12 group for pass block win rate. However, Hurts was sacked 38 times this year — only seven other quarterbacks were sacked more than the Oklahoma product.

One thing in San Francisco's favor is the defense has good tacklers in space who limit explosive plays. The 49ers are No. 1 in the NFL in yards after contact allowed, giving up only 58 yards after contact per game during the regular season.

"I expect it to be a battle all the way through," Warner said when asked if he expected a backyard brawl with the Eagles. "The Cowboys and the Eagles are both physical, talented teams who are really fast and have a lot of talent. Just like it was a battle this past week, I'm expecting that, if not more this week, with them being in their home stadium, and the home crowd behind them. They're going to be juiced up and ready to go."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League San Francisco 49ers Philadelphia Eagles

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more