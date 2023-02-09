Super Bowl 2023: By the numbers 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two teams remain as the quest for the Lombardi Trophy culminates in Arizona on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to play in the NFL's biggest game of the year. And as you make your own food and housing preparations for the show, FOX Sports has you covered with a Super Bowl edition of By The Numbers.

Here are the numbers you need to know for Sunday's big game.

1: This Super Bowl features a lot of firsts:

First time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will feature two Black starting QBs

Also the first Super Bowl to feature two brothers playing against each other

Should the Eagles remain favorites, it will be the first postseason game ever in which Patrick Mahomes is an underdog

First time since 2017 that both 1-seeds made the Super Bowl

3: Travis Kelce has recorded at least three receptions in 17 consecutive playoff games, the longest such streak in league history.

3: The Eagles are making their third Super Bowl appearance since the 2004 season, sporting different QB-coach combinations in all three:

4: The Eagles are the first team in NFL history to have four players with 10 sacks each. Should they win, they will be the first team to lead the league in sacks and win the Super Bowl since 2015.

4: If he wins the AP Most Valuable Player award and defeats the Eagles, Mahomes will be the fourth QB to win two AP MVPs along with two Super Bowl victories, joining Tom Brady, Joe Montana, and Peyton Manning.

5: Should the Chiefs win, Patrick Mahomes will be the fifth-youngest QB to win two Super Bowls.

5: This will be the fifth instance of a coach going up against his former team in the Super Bowl, with Reid having coached the Eagles for 14 seasons (1999-2012). In the previous four instances, the meetings were split at 2-2:

6: The Chiefs are the sixth team to make the Super Bowl despite a losing record against the spread (ATS).

7: This will be the seventh Super Bowl in which the leader in passing yards in the regular season made the Super Bowl. The previous six all lost.

1984 season: Dan Marino, lost to San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl

2001 season: Kurt Warner, lost to Patriots in Super Bowl

2002 season: Rich Gannon, lost to Buccaneers in Super Bowl

2007 season: Tom Brady, lost to New York Giants in Super Bowl

2013 season: Peyton Manning, lost to Seahawks in Super Bowl

2017 season: Tom Brady, lost to Eagles in Super Bowl

8: DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown will be the eighth 1,000-yard receiving duo since 2010 to play in the Super Bowl. The previous seven duos went 2-5, including four straight losses, with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins being the most recent duo.

9: If the Eagles win, Sirianni will become the ninth coach to win a Super Bowl in his first two seasons.

9: Miles Sanders has recorded a rushing TD in nine games this season; the Eagles are a perfect 9-0 in those games. In total he has 13 rush TD, with one more, he would become the fourth Eagles player to rush for 14 TDs in a single season.

10: Mahomes became the youngest QB in NFL history to reach 10 career playoff wins with his victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

12: Since the 1999 season, there have been 12 instances of a head coach with no Super Bowl experience (Sirianni) going up against a head coach who has coached in the Super Bowl (Reid). The coaches who have been to the Super Bowl went 7-5 in that span.

13: The number of touchdown passes Mahomes has thrown to Travis Kelce in the postseason, two shy of tying Tom Brady and Rob Gronkrowski for the most by a QB-receiver duo in playoff history.

13.5: The number of sacks Frank Clark has recorded in his playoff career, the third most all-time (since sacks began being recorded). He needs one sack to tie Bruce Smith for second-most and 2.5 to tie Willie McGinest for the most.

14: If the Chiefs win, Reid will become the 14th coach to win multiple Super Bowls.

15: Rushing TDs from Hurts this season, the most by a QB in a single season (including the playoffs).

17: If the Eagles win, Hurts will be 17-1 as a starter, the first QB to do so in a single season since Joe Montana in 1984.

21: Reid’s 21 postseason wins are the second-most in NFL playoff history, trailing only Bill Belichick, who has 31. Reid is also the only coach in NFL history to have 10 or more playoff wins with multiple NFL franchises (11 with Kansas City, 10 with Philadelphia).

24: Hurts’ age. If the Eagles win, he will be the youngest NFC QB to win a Super Bowl.

28: Hurts has 28 rush TDs in his career (including playoffs), one shy of breaking a tie with Cam Newton for the most by a QB in his first three seasons.

29.2: The Chiefs averaged 29.2 PPG in the regular season, best of any team. However, since 2010, there have been three teams to lead the regular season in scoring and go on to make the Super Bowl. Those teams went 0-3 in the Super Bowl.

30: When Jalen Hurts rushes for 30 or more yards this season, the Eagles are a perfect 10-0.

30: Teams that score 30 or more points in the Super Bowl are 29-3 all-time. The Eagles have scored 30-plus points in each of their first two postseason games this year and four of their past five postseason wins have come when they have scored at least 30 points.

39: Eagles have recorded 39 rushing TDs (including playoffs) this season, the most of any team. They’re looking to become the first team since 1998 to lead the regular season in rushing TDs (32) and win the Super Bowl.

41: In the last 56 Super Bowls, the team that records more rushing yards in the game has won 41 times.

42.9%: The team that has won the coin toss has won the Super Bowl 24 of 56 times (.429), however, the coin-toss winner has lost the last eight Super Bowls.

51: The combined age between Hurts and Mahomes, the youngest combined age of two starting QBs in the Super Bowl ever.

64.3%: In the 56 Super Bowls played, teams wearing white jerseys are 36-20 overall (.643). The Chiefs are wearing white and the Eagles are wearing green.

78: The Eagles have recorded 78 sacks this season (including the playoffs), the third most in a single season all-time; two shy of tying the 1985 Bears for the second-most all-time and four shy of tying the 1984 Bears for the most all-time.

98: Mahomes is 98 yards away from becoming the 10th QB all-time to throw for 4,000 yards in the postseason.

100%: Reid's winning percentage has against his former team, going a perfect 3-0 against them since taking over as Chiefs head coach.

2010: If the Eagles win, it would give the NFC Super Bowl wins in three straight seasons, the most for the conference since winning Super Bowls in 2010-2012 (New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants).

$8,145: The average price for Super Bowl LVII tickets, on track to be the second-most expensive ever.

