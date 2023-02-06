National Football League Tom Brady will join FOX Sports' NFL broadcasts in Fall 2024 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady has retired from the NFL after 23 seasons, but he's going to take a year off before he begins his next chapter in the broadcast booth with FOX Sports.

"I want to be great at what I do, and talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start this opportunity in the Fall of 2024 is something that's great for me," Brady said on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd in his first interview since retiring. "Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do ... thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything."

Brady, 45, announced his retirement last week after 23 seasons in the NFL, going to 10 Super Bowls and winning seven. He spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots before finishing the last three with the Bucs, leaving as the NFL career leader in touchdown passes, passing yards and most league passing marks.

Brady said broadcasting, like his football career, gives him a chance to find success with people that believe in him. He said his priority in the next year is to spend time with his family, but also to prepare himself to do well as a broadcaster.

"I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down," Brady said. "I think my biggest motivator was that. Even in the future, I want to be great at what I do, and that takes some time in strategizing and learning and growing and evolving. I have so many people to rely on that and support me in that growth. It's going to be a great opportunity for me to take some time (preparing) for my FOX broadcasting job, which I'm really looking forward to, but also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy."

Brady said the "finality" of his decision to retire came last week — in three years in Tampa, he won a Super Bowl in 2020 and division titles in the last two years, though 2022 was a disappointment with a 8-9 record for his first losing season as a starting quarterback. Brady was still a prolific passer, throwing for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdown passes, unprecedented for a player in his age range.

He could have continued in Tampa or signed elsewhere as a coveted free agent, but opted to retire. He had announced his retirement last year, only to change his mind and return 40 days later for one more season.

"I know in my heart how I feel," Brady said of being firm in his decision this time. "I've put it out on the field for 23 years, and I'm super proud of what's been accomplished. I just wanted to keep last week really short and sweet. I've given a lot, I've gained a lot, I've learned a lot, and life is about exciting things ahead. When one thing closes, like football has for me, for 32 years of my life, I look forward to what's ahead. There's new chapters, new exciting things, new growth and new opportunities and I'm really excited for what's ahead."

