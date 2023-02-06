National Football League Super Bowl LVII odds: Chiefs-Eagles big bet tracker; $1M wager made 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Big Game, naturally, will attract some big bets.

A projected $1.1 billion is expected to be wagered on Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. These bets will range from small, fun prop bets on things like the coin toss and the color of the postgame Gatorade victory shower to headline-grabbing seven-figure bets.

At least one bettor has plunked down $1 million on the Big Game, with more huge wagers on the way. Keep checking in as we'll be updating this story with noteworthy wagers.

Let's dive into all the action!

Sports betting is legal in 33 states, with Nevada alone projected to accept $175 million in bets as last year's record of $947 million in bets is expected to fall in the coming days.

If so, Super Bowl LVII will become the most bet-upon sporting event in United States history.

Heading into the final days before kickoff, BetMGM has accepted a $1 million bet (at -125) on the Eagles moneyline (Straight Up) to win $800,000.

Props get some big bets

Large prop bets will be flying heading into the Super Bowl (admittedly, much larger than our typical $1 prop wager, not that there's anything wrong with that).

A $2,500 wager has been placed at DraftKings on the first three touchdown scorers (in order: Isiah Pacheco, Travis Kelce and Miles Sanders) to win $377,500.

One bettor is hoping the "Philly Special" gets repeated five years later. The "Philly Special" was the play that resulted in Eagles quarterback Nick Foles catching a TD pass from tight end Trey Burton in their 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Betting on the backups

Starting quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes have had injury issues this season, so one bettor put down some cash on backup quarterbacks Gardner Minshew of the Eagles ($100 at +25000 to win $25,100 total) and Chad Henne of the Chiefs ($136 at +10000 to win $13,736 total) to win MVP of Super Bowl LVII.

High five to this bettor

Five touchdown passes.

Not four TD passes. Or three, two, one, six, seven, none …

A bettor at SuperBook Sports plunked down $1,000 (at +6000) on Hurts to throw exactly five TD passes Sunday.

If Hurts throws that version of a high-five, the bettor will collect a cool $60,000 profit.

Kick returns and safeties

Caesars Sportsbook accepted a $35,000 wager on there not being a kickoff returned for a touchdown.

The bet, at -1400, would return a $2,500 profit. It has happened 10 times in Super Bowl history.

Another bettor at Caesars is taking a big swing on the Eagles by putting down $8 on Philly to record two safeties.

That's it. No other scoring. Finishing with four points.

If that happens, the gambler will rake in a cool $80,000 profit (+1000000).

Per The Action Network, the last time an NFL team finished with four points was the Chicago Cardinals … in 1923.

That franchise is now the Arizona Cardinals, whose stadium, ironically, is the site of Super Bowl LVII.

