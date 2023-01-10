National Football League Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Lines for retirement, Raiders, Jets, 49ers 16 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back in the news over the weekend after he teamed with PGA professional Ben Silverman to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament.

Of course, that got the Rodgers rumor mill going again – what will the four-time NFL MVP do this coming season?

Rodgers, 39, is in the middle of a three-year, $150.82 million contract extension (with two further option years, which would take him to 2026).

So what's next for Rodgers? Return to the Packers, even though Green Bay traded up to draft his heir apparent Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 Draft? Retire? Rodgers isn't showing many signs of slowing down – he's won two of his four NFL MVP awards since Green Bay drafted Love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers is owed nearly $60 million in guaranteed money next season as part of the contract extension he signed with the Packers in early 2022.

There are plenty of teams in need of a quality quarterback.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers to go on ‘darkness retreat’

The Las Vegas Raiders and longtime starter David Carr have agreed to part ways. Can you imagine Rodgers being a headliner in Vegas along with Adele and Bruno Mars if he reunites with receiver Davante Adams?

Adams definitely did his part to heat up the chatter.

Zach Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2021, but he's worn out his welcome in the Big Apple. Maybe Rodgers switches jerseys to a different shade of green?

Rodgers recently said he has no interest in returning to his home area to play for the San Francisco 49ers, who – despite using four quarterbacks this season – reached the NFC Championship Game last month.

But could the lure of returning home (Rodgers is from Chico and played for the California Bears) eventually bring him west?

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be looking for a new QB after Tom Brady announced his retirement.

FOX Bet has the latest hypothetical odds on Rodgers' future.

WHERE WILL AARON RODGERS BE FOR WEEK 1 (IF NO RETIREMENT)

Las Vegas Raiders -275 (bet $10 to win $13.64 total)

Green Bay Packers +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

New York Jets +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

San Francisco 49ers +600 (bet $10 to $70 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Miami Dolphins +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

New England Patriots +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Tennessee Titans +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Indianapolis Colts +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Any other NFL team +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Retirement: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*Odds as of 2/7/2023

The Raiders zoomed to the top of FOX Bet's theoretical odds because the reunion of Rodgers and Adams in Vegas – and Carr likely moving on – makes too much sense.

Plus, Adams' Twitter activity has fueled the speculation.

There's something to be said for a quarterback to play his entire Hall of Fame career with one team, so the Packers are still viewed as a favorite to retain him.

"It would make sense for Rodgers to switch conferences if he were to leave Green Bay," FOX Bet trading operations senior manager Dylan Brossman said. "The Raiders need a QB (assuming Carr is gone) and have something that no other team can offer – Rodgers’ best WR he has ever played with. A reunion makes a lot of sense for both sides.

What does Aaron Rodgers' future look like with the Green Bay Packers? FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Jennings joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers in 2023.

If Rodgers does want to play elsewhere, though, he will have plenty of options. One could be following the path that his former teammate Brett Farve did by going from the Packers to the Jets, who have an exciting young core of talent on both sides but plenty of questions at quarterback.

The 49ers, like the Jets, have not gotten a lot of production from their top-3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft at quarterback. Trey Lance only played six quarters to start the 2022 season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. The 49ers have a loaded roster and have gotten surprisingly solid performances from sixth-round rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo also got hurt, but they had to resort to playing fourth-string QB Josh Johnson in the playoffs.

Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs in the offense of Matt LaFleur, a prominent branch off the Shanahan coaching tree. He would likely have an easy transition into the offensive scheme of Kyle Shanahan himself.

Or could he do like retired Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and give pro golf a try?

Maybe we will get some clarity after his upcoming "darkness retreat."

Stay tuned to FOX Sports to see how another offseason of Rodgers drama unfolds.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more