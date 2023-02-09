National Basketball Association Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix Suns causes big shift in NBA odds 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There is a new Western power in the NBA, thanks to the Brooklyn Nets sending Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in the dark of the night.

The trade — broken by The Athletic's Shams Charania — sent Durant and T.J. Warren to Phoenix for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 draft swap.

And while that surprising midnight move may have terrified the contenders out West, the trade had a huge impact on the betting odds. As you'd think, the way the trade impacted NBA futures is not shocking at all.

"The Suns have given up a large package, including four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap. However, they have made themselves instant title contenders as a result," FOX Bet sports trader Michael Hoey explained.

"In terms of the betting markets, at the time of the trade, the Suns moved from +2000 to +450 to win the NBA Finals. This made them the third-favorites behind the Celtics and Bucks. But in terms of the Western Conference, we have them as stand-alone favorites moving from +750 to +200."

Let's take a closer look at how Durant has shaken up the NBA futures picture (all odds via FOX Bet).

NBA FINALS FUTURES

Boston Celtics: +275 (bet $10 to win ($37.50 total)

Milwaukee Bucks: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Phoenix Suns: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Denver Nuggets: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Los Angeles Clippers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FUTURES

Phoenix Suns: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Denver Nuggets: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Los Angeles Clippers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Golden State Warriors: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Dallas Mavericks: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

*odds as of 2/9/2023

Surprise trade sends Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns There were a lot of question marks surrounding Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving successfully traded out of Brooklyn, securing a spot on the Dallas Mavericks.

K.D. is one of the Association's most impactful players. He's a two-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, 13-time All-Star and has been named to the league's All-NBA first team six different seasons. After winning two titles with Golden State in 2017 and 2018, he left the Bay for Brooklyn.

In New York, he joined forces with NBA champion Kyrie Irving and eventually, All-Star guard James Harden. However, Brooklyn's purported Big 3 of K.D., Kyrie and Harden failed to live up to the expectations of the franchise, of fans and bettors. The trio only played in 16 games together and failed to earn the coveted Larry O' Brian Trophy.

And now they will no longer sleep in Brooklyn. Durant is a new Sun, Harden got traded to the 76ers in a mid-season blockbuster trade in 2022 and Irving recently landed in Dallas.

Over his career, Durant has averaged 27.3 points per game, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Can Kevin Durant be the difference maker that helps future Hall of Famer Chris Paul finally get a ring?

