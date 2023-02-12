National Football League Super Bowl 2023 live updates: Chiefs vs. Eagles on FOX 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Bowl LVII is upon us!

It's all going down Sunday in Arizona, as Jalen Hurts and the NFC's top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles battle Patrick Mahomes and the AFC's top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs — and we've got you covered with all the action ahead of kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Check out the minute-by-minute rundown of FOX's live pregame coverage, which is underway now, here.

Here are Sunday's highlights!

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Setting the stage

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, marking the fourth time the event will happen in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The stadium can hold roughly 73,000 fans and has both a retractable roof and retractable natural grass playing surface.

History made

Sunday's game marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks, as well as the first Super Bowl to feature two brothers playing against each other (Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce).

The Pro Bowl brothers sat down with FOX Sports' Greg Olsen to discuss growing up with one another and if playing each other in the Super Bowl had ever crossed their minds prior to Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl LVII: Travis and Jason Kelce discuss facing each other FOX Sports' Greg Olsen sits down with NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce.

All eyes on halftime

Global icon and nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna will perform the halftime show. She sat down with FOX Sports' Michael Strahan ahead of Sunday to share what it means to perform on one of the biggest stages of her career.

"It's exciting, it's exhilarating, it's the Super Bowl," Rhianna said.

Super Bowl LVII: Rihanna's journey on preparing for halftime performance Michael Strahan sat down with superstar sensation Rihanna to discuss her journey on preparing for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance.

Chiefs Kingdom

Ahead of kickoff, FOX Sports' NFL insider Peter Schrager sat down with the Chiefs to discuss the adversity they battled throughout the season. The Chiefs, who are slight underdogs against the powerhouse Eagles, are primed to prove doubters wrong Sunday.

Super Bowl LVII: The Chiefs share their story Kansas City share its story on battling adversity and being the underdog.

K.C. health updates

A big storyline heading into Sunday is the health of multiple Chiefs playmakers. Schrager provided an update on Mahomes and others ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated kickoff.

Super Bowl LVII: Peter Schrager provides injury update on Patrick Mahomes Peter Schrager provides an update on the Kansas City Chiefs' health.

Elsewhere, FOX's athlete injury and performance analyst Dr. Matt Provencher provided another update on Mahomes.

"Returning from this injury, there is a 25-30 percent decrease in production, mostly in the run game," Provencher said. "I would expect about 10-20 percent down in rushing yards."

Patrick Mahomes will 'still be limited' in Super Bowl after high ankle sprain Dr. Matt Provencher provided an update on Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain and shared why he thinks he will be limited in Super Bowl LVII.

Fly, Eagles Fly!

On the other side, Provencher expects Hurts "to be in near top form" and largely unaffected by his prior shoulder injury.

"Whether he continues to be shy in the rush game is [to be determined], but overall I don’t expect him to be held back by this injury," Provencher said.

Dr. Matt on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 'I expect him to be in near top form' Dr. Matt speaks on Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Seeing green

Eagles stars — including Hurts, Kelce and Darius Slay — discussed Philly's road to the Super Bowl ahead of game time.

"We're not done yet," Hurts said. "Just one more win."

Super Bowl LVII: Philly stars talk Eagles' road to the Super Bowl Darius Slay, Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce talk about Super Bow LVIIl.

Arriving in style

Both teams arrived at State Farm Stadium in style ahead of Sunday's tilt, and if the players' game-day outfits are any indication of what's to come on the field — expect fireworks!

Taking the field

Mahomes took the field ahead of kickoff for pregame warmups. The 27-year-old took home NFL MVP honors Thursday for the second time in his career. If he wins the AP MVP and defeats the Eagles, Mahomes will be the fourth quarterback to win two AP MVPs along with two Super Bowl victories, joining Tom Brady , Joe Montana and Peyton Manning.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more