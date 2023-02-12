Super Bowl 2023 live updates: Chiefs vs. Eagles on FOX
Super Bowl LVII is upon us!
It's all going down Sunday in Arizona, as Jalen Hurts and the NFC's top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles battle Patrick Mahomes and the AFC's top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs — and we've got you covered with all the action ahead of kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
Check out the minute-by-minute rundown of FOX's live pregame coverage, which is underway now, here.
Here are Sunday's highlights!
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Setting the stage
Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, marking the fourth time the event will happen in the Phoenix metropolitan area.
The stadium can hold roughly 73,000 fans and has both a retractable roof and retractable natural grass playing surface.
History made
Sunday's game marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks, as well as the first Super Bowl to feature two brothers playing against each other (Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce).
The Pro Bowl brothers sat down with FOX Sports' Greg Olsen to discuss growing up with one another and if playing each other in the Super Bowl had ever crossed their minds prior to Super Bowl LVII.
All eyes on halftime
Global icon and nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna will perform the halftime show. She sat down with FOX Sports' Michael Strahan ahead of Sunday to share what it means to perform on one of the biggest stages of her career.
"It's exciting, it's exhilarating, it's the Super Bowl," Rhianna said.
Chiefs Kingdom
Ahead of kickoff, FOX Sports' NFL insider Peter Schrager sat down with the Chiefs to discuss the adversity they battled throughout the season. The Chiefs, who are slight underdogs against the powerhouse Eagles, are primed to prove doubters wrong Sunday.
K.C. health updates
A big storyline heading into Sunday is the health of multiple Chiefs playmakers. Schrager provided an update on Mahomes and others ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated kickoff.
Elsewhere, FOX's athlete injury and performance analyst Dr. Matt Provencher provided another update on Mahomes.
"Returning from this injury, there is a 25-30 percent decrease in production, mostly in the run game," Provencher said. "I would expect about 10-20 percent down in rushing yards."
Fly, Eagles Fly!
On the other side, Provencher expects Hurts "to be in near top form" and largely unaffected by his prior shoulder injury.
"Whether he continues to be shy in the rush game is [to be determined], but overall I don’t expect him to be held back by this injury," Provencher said.
Seeing green
Eagles stars — including Hurts, Kelce and Darius Slay — discussed Philly's road to the Super Bowl ahead of game time.
"We're not done yet," Hurts said. "Just one more win."
Arriving in style
Both teams arrived at State Farm Stadium in style ahead of Sunday's tilt, and if the players' game-day outfits are any indication of what's to come on the field — expect fireworks!
Taking the field
Mahomes took the field ahead of kickoff for pregame warmups. The 27-year-old took home NFL MVP honors Thursday for the second time in his career. If he wins the AP MVP and defeats the Eagles, Mahomes will be the fourth quarterback to win two AP MVPs along with two Super Bowl victories, joining Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning.
Stay tuned for updates!
