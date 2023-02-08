National Football League 10 greatest defenses in Super Bowl history: From 1985 Bears to 2000 Ravens 8 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Which Super Bowl team had the best defense?

The 1985 Bears are definitely up there. Same with the 2000 Ravens. But who else is even in the conversation?

Before the defenses of the Eagles and Chiefs look to cement themselves in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), we answer that question.

Here's our top 10 defenses to play in the Super Bowl — based subjectively (!) on full-season resume and Super Bowl performance —listed by reverse chronological order:

2015 Denver Broncos

Boasting one of the best defenses of the 21st century, these Broncos featured a prime Von Miller alongside fellow stars in pass rusher DeMarcus Ware and cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. Denver had the NFL's best pass defense, with a league-leading 52 sacks while allowing less than 200 passing yards per game.

The unit held 2015 MVP Cam Newton and the Panthers to one touchdown in a 24-10 victory in Super Bowl 50.

2013 Seattle Seahawks

The 2013 Seahawks featured one of the iconic "Legion of Boom" defenses, which had arguably the best secondary of the modern era in Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. But the defensive front was elite too, with one of the best middle linebackers of all time in Bobby Wagner — currently with the Rams — plus standout defensive linemen Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril.

Seattle in 2013 led the NFL in scoring defense (the second of four straight years), total defense, pass defense, takeaways and red-zone efficiency. The Legion of Boom held the Peyton Manning-led 2013 Broncos, the league's top offense that season, to one touchdown in a 43-8 rout in Super XLVIII.

Richard Sherman was a key member of the 2013 "Legion of Boom."

2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2002 Bucs defense is one of the most iconic units of all time. Its foundation was set by former head coach Tony Dungy, who led the team from 1996-2001 and popularized the "Tampa 2" defense.

This Bucs team featured three Hall-of-Fame defenders in defensive tackle Warren Sapp, linebacker Derrick Brooks and safety John Lynch, now the general manager of the 49ers. Former Pro Bowl pass rusher Simeon Rice also made his lone All-Pro team with the Bucs in 2002.

Tampa Bay's defense led the NFL in points allowed, red-zone efficiency and yards allowed, helping the franchise to a 41-28 Super Bowl XXXVII victory over the Raiders.

2000 Baltimore Ravens

The 2000 Ravens also have a case for boasting the best defense ever. They led the league in points allowed (10.3), run defense (60.6 yards allowed/game) and takeaways (49). Hall of Famer linebacker Ray Lewis was the heart of the unit, but it also had a Hall of Famer in the back end in safety Rod Woodson in addition to Pro Bowl defensive tackle Sam Adams.

In four playoff games, Baltimore allowed just one offensive touchdown, which came in the divisional round at Tennessee. The Ravens clobbered the Giants 34-7 in Super Bowl XXXV.

The fearsome Ravens defense bottled up the Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

1990 New York Giants

The 1990 Giants, which featured arguably the best defensive player of all time in Hall of Fame outside linebacker Lawrence Taylor, led the NFL in scoring defense (13.2 points allowed per game). Also featuring Pro Bowlers in nose tackle Erik Howard and inside linebacker Pepper Johnson, New York held opponents to 10 or fewer points in nine of their 19 games (regular season and playoffs).

The Giants edged the Bills 20-19 in Super Bowl XXV.

1985 Chicago Bears

The ‘85 Bears are widely recognized as having the most feared defense in the history of the NFL. They had three Hall of Famers on their front — linebacker Mike Singletary, and defensive ends Dan Hampton and Richard Dent — leading their famous "46" defense, an aggressive scheme that overwhelmed opposing offensive lines.

The Bears allowed zero total points in the NFC divisional round and conference championship games, and held the Patriots to one touchdown in a 46-10 Super Bowl XX rout.

The '85 Bears boast one of the most feared defense in the history.

1975 Pittsburgh Steelers

Of Pittsburgh's "Steel Curtain" defense of the 1970s, the ‘75 group may have been the best one. It allowed the fewest points on a per-game basis — 11.6, which ranked second in the league that season — helping the franchise to a Super Bowl X victory over the Cowboys.

Pittsburgh's ‘75 defense had Hall of Famers on every level — defensive tackle Joe Greene, linebackers Jack Ham and Jack Lambert, and defensive back Mel Blount. Eight of the 11 starters were Pro Bowlers.

1972 Miami Dolphins

The team with the only perfect season in NFL history happens to have one of the best defenses ever. The ‘72 Dolphins led the league in scoring defense (12.2 points allowed/game), and didn't allow an offensive touchdown in their 14-7 Super Bowl VII win over Washington.

Linebacker Nick Buonciconti is the only Hall of Fame defender from the team, but it had three other Pro Bowlers alongside him: defensive end Bill Stanfill, and safeties Dick Anderson and Jake Scott.

The '72 Dolphins bottled up Washington in Super Bowl VII.

1971 Dallas Cowboys

The ‘71 Cowboys defense had one of the best-ever Super Bowl performances, holding the Dolphins to just three points in a 21-point blowout in Super Bowl VI. Just one other team in Super Bowl history (1966-present) — the 2018 Patriots — has held their opponent to three points.

In 1971, Dallas led the NFL with 51 takeaways. Its back end was particularly strong, with three Hall of Famers: defensive backs Herb Adderley, Mel Renfro and Cliff Harris. Also on the team was Hall of Fame defensive lineman Bob Lilly.

1969 Minnesota Vikings

The ‘69 Vikings lost 23-7 in Super Bowl IV to the Chiefs, but they had a special defense in pre-merger times. They allowed fewer than 10 points per game (9.5), and also led a 16-team NFL in total defense.

Hall of Famers on the unit included defensive end Carl Eller, defensive tackle Alan Page and defensive back Paul Krause.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

