Rams' Jared Verse: 'I hate Eagles fans. When I see that green and white — I hate it.'
Published Jan. 17, 2025 12:37 p.m. ET

Not only does Los Angeles Rams rookie linebacker Jared Verse have it out for the Philadelphia Eagles, his team's next opponent in the divisional round of the postseason, but he also appears to have it out for Philly fans, too.

"I hate Eagles fans," Verse said Thursday. "They're so annoying. I hate Eagles fans."

Verse went on to reference his experience with Eagles fans hurling insults at him earlier this season when the Rams hosted Philadelphia in Week 12.

"I didn't even do nothing to 'em," Verse added. "It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans. … When I see that green and white — I hate it. I actually get upset. Like, I actually genuinely get hot."

Verse logged eight combined tackles in the aforementioned game, a 37-20 loss at SoFi Stadium in November.

The rookie had just two combined tackles in the Rams' wild-card round victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week, but he had arguably the play of the game, running back a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown.

Can the Rams beat the Eagles?

Verse, whom the Rams selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State, totaled 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 66 combined tackles in the regular season. At FSU, Verse posted 9.0 sacks in back-to-back seasons (2022 and 2023).

As for the Rams' next opponent, the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers at home in the wild-card round to advance. Kickoff for the Rams-Eagles divisional tilt is Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

