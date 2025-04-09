National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: Over/Under draft positions for Warren, Jeanty, more Published Apr. 10, 2025 10:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When it comes to the NFL Draft, some names are bigger than others coming into the league — but all first-rounders have name recognition nonetheless.

Let's check out the Over/Under draft positions for some of the most recognizable college stars making the leap to the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as what to know about each soon-to-be rookie.

Armand Membou (OT, Missouri) draft position

Over 6.5: -270

Under 6.5: +205

What to know: Membou was second-team All-SEC last season, and figures to be one of the first two offensive linemen taken in the draft, along with LSU's Will Campbell. FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, in his latest mock draft, believes Membou could land in New Orleans at No. 9, maintaining that "pairing Membou with second-year left tackle Taliese Fuaga would give new head coach Kellen Moore and Derek Carr one of the youngest and most athletic OT tandems in the NFL."

Ashton Jeanty (RB, Boise State) draft position

Over 9.5: +200

Under 9.5: -250

What to know: Next to Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, where Jeanty lands will arguably be the biggest talking point of the first round. Jeanty won both the Maxwell and Doak Walker awards last season and was an unanimous All-American. Rang has Jeanty going sixth to the Raiders.

Colston Loveland (TE, Michigan) draft position

Over 19.5: +140

Under 19.5: -175

What to know: Loveland stands 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, and was a second-team All-American last season. Said Rang: "Whether it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones throwing the passes, the Colts need to surround their quarterbacks with more weapons, especially one with Loveland's Pro Bowl-caliber combination of size, body control and ball skills."

Jaxson Dart (QB, Ole Miss) draft position

Over 24.5: +150

Under 24.5: -185

What to know: Dart will likely be the third QB taken after Cam Ward and Sanders. He was first-team All-SEC last season, after throwing for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He only had 11 interceptions in his final 26 regular-season college starts. Rang has him going 21st to the Steelers.

Jihaad Campbell (LB, Alabama) draft position

Over 18.5: -160

Under 18.5: +130

What to know: He was first-team All-SEC last season, and Rang lauded his ceiling as a player: "Campbell is far from a finished product, but he offers rare agility and speed at linebacker, projecting well in coverage and as a QB spy." Rang projects him to go 24th to Minnesota.

Mason Graham (DT, Michigan) draft position

Over 5.5: +125

Under 5.5: -155

What to know: Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter are projected as the best defensive players in this draft, but Graham is right there. Said Rang: "Graham isn't the biggest, fastest or even the most productive of this year's talented defensive tackle class, but he's agile, instinctive and technically refined." He has Graham going seventh to the Jets.

Shedeur Sanders (QB, Colorado) draft position

Over 8.5: -200

Under 8.5: +160

What to know: You know this name had to come up. In reality, Sanders could go anywhere from No. 2 to No. 32. He was Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last year and first-team All-Big 12. Rang has him going second to Cleveland, as the Browns look to turn the page on the Deshaun Watson era. Rang maintains that "Sanders' game is the opposite of his flashy personality. He's a smart field general who wins with accuracy and anticipation."

Tyler Warren (TE, Penn State) draft position

Over 9.5: -160

Under 9.5: +130

What to know: The consensus best tight end in the draft, Warren won the John Mackey Award, and was first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten last year. "I see Rob Gronkowski-like potential with Warren," Rang said. "With all due respect to the top-rated defenders, pairinupg him with last year's first-round star Brian Thomas, Jr. could give the Jaguars their biggest impact." Rang projects Warren to go fifth to Jacksonville.

