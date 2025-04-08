National Football League Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft odds: Saints favored to nab Colorado QB Published Apr. 8, 2025 2:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Was there a more polarizing athlete than Deion Sanders?

Is there a more polarizing athlete today than his son Shedeur?

The son of "Coach Prime" is leaving his father's college program in Colorado and taking his talents to the NFL.

Where might he land? Let's get into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which team will Shedeur Sanders be drafted by?

Saints: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Giants: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Steelers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Browns: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jets: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Raiders: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Rams: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Colts: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Seahawks: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Titans: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Cowboys: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Truth be told, any guess as to where Sanders will end up is exactly that at this point: a guess.

Analysts and mock draft experts have been all over the place when it comes to just how good Sanders will be and just how soon he will go in the draft.

Case in point below.

FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang dropped his latest mock draft on Tuesday morning, and he has the Cleveland Browns selecting Sanders at No. 2, having this to say about Sanders:

"Browns owner Jimmy Haslam acknowledging the ‘big swing and miss’ on Deshaun Watson changed everything at the top of the draft. It isn't often that NFL owners publicly admit a mistake, especially one rehabbing his second torn Achilles with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, but the Browns appear ready to move on. Sanders' game is the opposite of his flashy personality. He's a smart field general who wins with accuracy and anticipation."

But on Monday, "First Things First" co-host Nick Wright dropped his inaugural mock draft, and he has Sanders going 21st to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

See?

Sanders was a stud in college. In his final two seasons in Colorado, he passed for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 picks, completing 71.8% of his passes.

Further emphasizing the different takes on Sanders' ability, the latest criticism of Sanders coming out of his pro day is that he pats the ball before he throws.

But then one NFL executive had this to say to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

New Orleans is atop the oddsboard, and it picks ninth overall.

The Saints started three quarterbacks last season: Derek Carr for 10 games (hand fracture, concussion), Spencer Rattler for six and Jake Haener for one.

Carr went 5-5, Rattler went 0-6 and Haener went 0-1

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place Thursday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26 in Green Bay.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share