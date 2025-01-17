National Football League Deion Sanders' persona and pedigree would be a big hit as an NFL coach Published Jan. 17, 2025 9:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys need a new head coach after agreeing to mutually part ways with Mike McCarthy after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract. Though the former Super Bowl winner's 2024 campaign fell short of expectations, he led the Cowboys to three straight 12-win seasons with Dak Prescott playing the best ball of his career.

Given the unrealistic expectations that hover over a franchise without a Super Bowl win since 1995, the Cowboys need a thermostat leader who can change the room's temperature with his presence.

Enter Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, and his infectious swagger and winning pedigree. The two-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame inductee has quickly become one of the best coaches in college football, leading a pair of impressive turnarounds at Jackson State and Colorado, respectively.

Moreover, Sanders has earned the respect of the football world as a culture builder with an effective CEO-type leadership style that works well with younger players. As an ultra-confident communicator who understands how to balance old-school discipline with a loving touch, he has found a way to connect with a younger generation of athletes that can be hard to enlighten and inspire.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the NFL is more about the Xs and Os than relationships and connectivity, Sanders' persona and pedigree resonate with young and old players. He is a multi-sport legend who shined as a two-way star in the league with the pizzazz that would pop in today's social media world. As a result, Sanders possesses the cache to command the room in a room full of stars. Especially in Big D.

In Dallas, a place where he once starred as a player, Coach Prime would inherit a roster featuring Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Demarcus Lawrence, and a solid supporting cast. The collective star power of the group and the brand recognition of the team makes it imperative to have a leader who is comfortable in the spotlight.

In addition, the presence of a star-studded roster with big personalities requires a head coach with confidence and confrontational skills to challenge the Cowboys' blue-chip players whenever they fail to meet the established standards on and off the field. While McCarthy deserves credit for how he handled the team's stars, it is not a coincidence the Cowboys' most successful coaches (Jimmy Johnson and Bill Parcells) in the Jones' era were hard-nosed leaders who did not relent on their expectations or team values.

Though Prime is not the stereotypical disciplinarian, anyone who has watched him rebuild his Jackson State and Colorado teams knows he does not mince words and runs a tight ship. As a culture builder, he preaches the importance of accountability and trust while encouraging his players to express themselves within a team environment.

From a schematic standpoint, Sanders provides the vision but delegates the responsibilities to his coaching staff and coordinators. He runs a traditional pro-style system on offense and defense at the collegiate level while managing the game as a CEO-like decisionmaker on the sidelines.

If the schemes and tactics do not work to his liking, Sanders is not afraid to change his coaching staff to get it right. His shrewd nature will serve him well working in Dallas for an impatient owner and a passionate fan base with championship expectations.

Though getting the Xs and Os correct will be a focal point of the job, the Cowboys must prioritize getting the right "Jimmies and Joes" on the roster to re-emerge as a title contender. Evaluating and recruiting personnel is one of Sanders' most significant advantages at the collegiate level, but upgrading an NFL roster will require him to work hand-in-hand with Stephen Jones (Chief Operating Officer/Co-Owner) and Will McClay (Vice President of Player Personnel) to help the Cowboys add enough talent to compete with the heavyweights.

Mights a return to Dallas be in the cards for Deion Sanders?

Given the financial constraints on the franchise after giving out hefty contracts to Prescott, Lamb and Diggs, with Parsons' mega deal on the horizon, the Cowboys will need Sanders to buy into a "draft-and-develop" approach that will be required to balance the books in 2025 and beyond.

That could require the Hall of Famer to rely on younger players to fill prominent roles, which requires a coaching staff to embrace teaching and development. Perhaps Sanders' experience as a college (and high school) coach will help him manage a younger roster with developmental prospects, but he must adjust to life without the five-star advantage.

In the NFL, the talent gap is minimal, so coaching is often the difference between winning and losing. Sanders' football acumen and management skills will be tested in battles with some of the best coaches in the football world. Although he has shown impressive coaching skills at the collegiate level, the jump to the pros will allow us to see if he is an all-time great as a player and coach.

With the Cowboys providing the brightest lights and biggest stage to showcase his talents, Sanders' potential move to "America's Team" could make Coach Prime a folk hero in the football world.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share