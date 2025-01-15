National Football League Next stop, Dallas? Deion Sanders' coaching timeline amid Cowboys rumors Updated Jan. 15, 2025 10:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Deion Sanders might be taking the next step in his coaching journey in the coming weeks.

Colorado's head coach has emerged as an early candidate for the Dallas Cowboys head coach vacancy. After it was reported on Monday that Jerry Jones spoke with the coach about the role, Sanders confirmed that those conversations took place. He called the vacancy "intriguing," but focused his attention on Colorado for now.

Still, the rumors of Sanders potentially coaching the Cowboys likely won't end until Dallas hires its next head coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy. Sanders has also seemingly been more receptive to the idea of coaching in the NFL recently than he has in the past, noting that he'd only do it if he got to coach both his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

Of course, Sanders has a tie to the Cowboys' organization. He played five seasons of his Hall of Fame career there, winning a Super Bowl and earning four Pro Bowl honors during that time.

Twenty-six years after he left the franchise, Sanders now has a chance to return. Here's a look at his coaching timeline and how he's set himself up to become a candidate to coach the Cowboys.

2012-20: High school coach

Long before Sanders roamed the sidelines of the college game, he spent several seasons coaching high schoolers. He was the head coach for Prime Prep Academy, a school he founded in Texas, for two seasons (2012-13) before becoming the head coach of Triple A Academy (2015-16) for two seasons.

Sanders pivoted to become an offensive coordinator after those two head coaching stints, working as the offensive coordinator of Trinity Christian High School (Texas). There, Sanders got the opportunity to coach his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. The school enjoyed a good deal of success during Sanders' stint as offensive coordinator, going 42-3 as Trinity Christian won three Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) titles.

Shedeur and Shilo both emerged as three-star recruits while playing under their father. The elder Sanders also emerged as a possible coaching candidate for college jobs.

2020: Sanders becomes Jackson State's head coach

Sanders expressed interest in coaching his alma mater, Florida State, when it had a head coaching vacancy. He was actually able to land an interview during the process, which wound up ending with the Seminoles hiring Mike Norvell. However, Florida State athletic director David Coburn came away impressed with Sanders following his interview.

"That was the most impressive presentation of all the coaches we talked to," Mickey Andrews, a mentor of Sanders, told The Athletic about a conversation he had with Coburn on Sanders' interview. "It's just that he doesn't have his degree, he's never been a head coach. A lot of people would agree that he would be great for the job, but he doesn't have the primary things you've gotta have. I just don't think I could sell it to all our alumni."

Even though Sanders didn't get the job, he planted his own seeds to try and land a college gig. Less than a year later, Jackson State hired Sanders in September 2020 as the school parted ways with John Hendricks a month prior. With the season delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanders was able to finish the 2020 season at Trinity Christian.

"Why not? Isn't this the time?" Sanders said when asked why he wanted to coach college football at the time. "Isn't this the moment? Isn't this what's needed? To match what our President eloquently said, it's a match made in heaven. This is a God move."

Deion Sanders turned around Jackson State in his first college coaching gig.

2021: Sanders quickly turns around Jackson State

After Jackson State went 4-8 in 2019, Sanders helped the school get over .500 in the unusual spring 2021 season. The Tigers went 4-3, winning their first three games before a three-game losing streak occurred. They won their season finale over Alcorn State due to a forfeit.

The following season was when Sanders elevated Jackson State to the next level. With Shedeur Sanders taking over at quarterback as a freshman, the Tigers went 10-1 in the regular season That earned Jackson State a spot in the SWAC Championship Game, where it took down Prairie View A&M, 27-10. It earned a spot in the Celebration Bowl, but lost to South Carolina State, 27-10.

As Jackson State finished the year 11-2, Shedeur was one of the best players at the FCS level. He threw for 3,231 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions that year to win the Jerry Rice Award for the best freshman in the FCS.

Dec. 2021: Sanders gets Travis Hunter to commit to Jackson State

Arguably the biggest win Sanders got during his time at Jackson State didn't come on the field. On early signing day in December 2021, Travis Hunter flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State. Not only did Sanders steal the No. 1 recruit in the country from his alma mater two years after it passed over him in its head coach hiring, but it also marked the first time a five-star recruit signed with an FCS or HBCU school.

Hunter's flip seemed to give legitimacy to what Sanders had been building as the move was considered one of the most surprising recruiting flips ever. It also set the stage for something bigger a year later.

2022: Sanders continues on-field success at Jackson State

After landing Hunter and several players from Power 5 programs who were seeking to play in the NFL, Sanders coached Jackson State to another strong season in 2022. The Tigers went undefeated in the regular season, going 11-0 to reach the SWAC Championship Game for a second straight season. Jackson State took down Southern in that game, 43-24, winning all but one game that season by at least two scores at that point.

The 12-0 season earned Jackson State a spot in the Celebration Bowl, where it lost to North Carolina Central in overtime, 41-34. But Sanders had built one of the more dominant teams in the FCS in just three seasons, with Shedeur throwing for 3,732 yards, 40 touchdowns and rushing for six more touchdowns to win the Deacon Jones Trophy, awarded to the best player at an HBCU that season. Hunter missed time that season due to an injury, but he made big plays in the Celebration Bowl that showed what was to come in the next couple of years.

Dec. 2022: Colorado hires Sanders

Sanders' success made him a coaching candidate at the FBS level, earning interest from multiple schools before picking Colorado.

"There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. "Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I'm confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character."

Sanders took over a Buffaloes program that was among the worst in college football, let alone of the power conferences. They went 1-11 in the previous year and only one winning season since 2005.

Shortly after Sanders was introduced as head coach, he immediately drew headlines. He gave a blunt message to his Colorado team the first time he met with them.

"We've got a few positions already taken care of because I'm bringing my luggage with me and it's Louis (Vuitton)," Sanders told the players. "I'm coming. It ain't gonna be no more of the mess that these wonderful fans, the student body and some of your parents have put up with for probably two decades now. I'm coming. And when I get here, it's going to change. So I want you all to get ready. Go ahead and jump in that portal and do whatever you're going to do, because the more of you jump in, the more room you make."

By the end of spring ball, 53 players had left Colorado. But Sanders used the transfer portal to bring in nearly that many players, including sons Shedeur and Shilo, along with Hunter.

Deion Sanders turned Boulder into a premier destination upon his arrival.

Sept. 2023: "Prime Time" takes over college football

Sanders' arrival in Boulder brought along an outsized deal of media attention for a program that had accomplished very little in recent years. But the charismatic coach had early success to begin his career at Colorado, leading the Buffaloes to a 3-0 start with some dramatic wins.

First, Colorado upset TCU, who was the runner-up in the national title game in the previous season. Shedeur Sanders and Hunter gave electrifying performances in the win, earning both early Heisman buzz. A week later, Colorado took down rival Nebraska.

The buzz in Sanders' first year came to a head in Week 3. Hosting Colorado State in an annual rivalry game that had been glossed over by the national media for much of its history, Colorado welcomed many major television shows on its campus that week. Even "60 Minutes" stopped by to feature Sanders on its program.

As Colorado was ranked and a heavy favorite at the time, the Buffaloes needed overtime to take down their in-state rival to keep the mania on just a little longer.

Oct.-Nov. 2023: Colorado's season fizzles out

Those first three games were the apex of Sanders' first season in Boulder. Hunter was actually injured and knocked out of game action for a few weeks during the Colorado State win. A week after that victory, Oregon blew out Colorado, 42-6.

That loss set the tone for the rest of the season. Colorado only won one more game, blowing a 29-0 lead in its loss to Stanford and losing at the buzzer to Arizona. As Hunter missed time, Shedeur Sanders also missed action at the end of the season with Colorado's 2023 ending with an unimpressive 4-8 record.

2024: Colorado turns around

After a bad ending to the 2023 season, Sanders worked the transfer portal again. He brought in 43 transfers during the 2024 offseason and added 12 high school commits, singing five-star Jordan Seaton in his biggest recruiting win during his time at Colorado at that point.

That roster movement didn't translate to the same early-season success that Colorado had a season prior. It had a one-score win over North Dakota State before it was blown out by Nebraska. It picked up a win against Colorado State, but Colorado didn't seem to capture the attention it did a year prior.

However, that seemingly changed in Week 4. Trailing Baylor for much of the game, Colorado was able to force overtime when Shedeur threw a Hail Mary touchdown pass on the last play of regulation. Hunter forced a fumble in overtime after Colorado scored, securing a thrilling win.

Colorado won five of its next six games, helping it reach as high as No. 16 in the CFP poll. It actually controlled its own destiny in the Big 12 entering the penultimate week of the regular season. But an upset loss at Kansas dashed those hopes.

Still, Colorado finished the year 9-3 and was ranked 23rd in the last CFP poll, showing the remarkable turnaround Sanders made in just two seasons.

Deion Sanders and sons Shilo (L) and Shedeur (R) have left their mark on Colorado's football program.

Dec. 2024: Travis Hunter wins the Heisman

As Colorado chased a Big 12 title in 2024, Hunter established himself as the sport's best player and put on one of the most unique seasons in college football history. Sanders continued to allow Hunter to play the vast majority of the team's snaps on both sides of the ball, allowing Hunter to win both the Bendarik and Biletnikoff Awards.

Shortly after winning those awards, Hunter was named the Heisman winner for the 2024 season.

"I want to thank Coach Prime, Shedeur. Man, y'all changed my life forever," Hunter said in his Heisman speech. "That one simple phone call, Shedeur, look where I'm at. Man, that's crazy, bro. It's crazy. I'm trying not to get emotional because I know our last game coming up soon. But I'm thankful for both of y'all.

"Coach Prime, I'm going to whip you on that lake tomorrow or whenever we get the chance. But thank you, man. You changed my life forever. I told you that multiple times. I really appreciative of it."

Jan. 2025: Jerry Jones, Sanders discuss Cowboys job

Sanders spoke with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about potentially becoming Dallas' next head coach, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz first reported Monday . Sanders is expected to be a top candidate for the job and talks between him and Jones are expected to continue, Schultz added.

Sanders confirmed he had a discussion with Jones in a statement to ESPN .

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders told ESPN. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

