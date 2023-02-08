National Football League Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports staff

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the Eagles win their second title in franchise history?

Our team of FOX Sports NFL and gambling experts predict how things will play out:

FOX Sports NFL writer Warren Sharp : Eagles 27, Chiefs 24

There are a few things I believe about this Super Bowl: I think the Eagles defense isn't as unbeatable as public opinion believes, and if there is a unit that isn't getting as much hype as deserved in this game, it's actually the Chiefs offense. Their offense has been thoroughly tested and has passed almost every test. I do not believe, however, that Kansas City will have success on the ground. This game will come down to Patrick Mahomes and how elite he can play. He cannot afford to have his ankle reinjured or even tweaked if the Chiefs want to win this game.

I like the Eagles run offense to have substantial success on the ground. But I do have legitimate questions about their passing game, and I think a lot of their potential success through the air hinges on something out of their control entirely, which is the defensive scheme that Steve Spagunolo deploys. If Philly is up by any margin in the second half, I do believe the Eagles still will lean heavily on their running backs. I believe this game is a total coin flip between two quarterbacks who enter with lingering injuries, but I anticipate a one-possession game that entertains and comes down to the final drive. Look for the Eagles to pull it out at the end.

FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre: Eagles 27, Chiefs 24

The Eagles defensive line overwhelms the Chiefs in the trenches, and Jalen Hurts does just enough against an overrated Chiefs defense to give Philadelphia its second Super Bowl victory in five years. And considering the coach/QB combo that won in 2017 (Nick Foles and Doug Pederson over Tom Brady and Bill Belichick), the front office should be applauded when Hurts and Nick Sirianni take down Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz : Chiefs 31, Eagles 28

I'm going to side with the team with the best quarterback in this game, and that's Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes. Yes, the Eagles have advantages on the offensive and defensive lines, but the Chiefs have multiple All-Pros on their lines as well. The Philly defense has played well this season, but it hasn't played anyone close to the caliber of this Kansas City offense. The Chiefs defense has improved throughout the season and has played very well of late. Jalen Hurts doesn't appear to be 100 percent right now, and I think the Chiefs can do enough to win this game.

FOX Sports Cowboys reporter David Helman : Chiefs 29, Eagles 27

I picked the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII back before the season, so I’m damn sure not about to jump off the bandwagon right before they play the game. I can’t say I feel great about it. The Eagles have a historic pass rush and a run game that very few teams have been able to slow down. If all that wasn’t enough, Jalen Hurts should be able to hit A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for big plays against this Kansas City secondary — as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins showed us in the AFC title game. Still, for all the advantages the Eagles possess, the Chiefs have the two most important edges — the best quarterback on Earth and a coaching staff that’s typically ahead of the curve. I’m counting on Chris Jones to do just enough against the interior of the Eagles offensive line to throw Hurts off his game. From there, all Mahomes has to do is put on his cape and handle the rest. Simple enough, right?

FOX Sports NFC North reporter Carmen Vitali : Eagles 29, Chiefs 23

Well, someone has to pick the Eagles, and why wouldn’t they? I know a trip to the Super Bowl is old news for Kansas City, but it’s not like Philadelphia doesn’t know how to handle itself in the big game, either. They were in it (and won it) not even five years ago.

They’ve been consistently doubted all season. Imagine that. The most complete team across the board has been told they were coming back down to Earth over and over again and guess what? They haven’t. First, it was that their regular-season schedule was too easy. Then, it was too many injuries (that players are now playing through). And after that, it was how much rest is too much rest as they captured the No. 1 seed and only bye in the conference. They’ve obliterated all of those narratives and yet here we are again, still not thinking they can go all the way. Well, I do. Behind a quarterback in a system that was made for him, surrounded by all the weapons he could want and a badass defense to lean on, the Eagles are soaring. Shock the league one more time, Philly, and Fly Eagles Fly.

FOX Sports AFC South reporter Ben Arthur : Chiefs 27, Eagles 21

I made the mistake of betting against Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game. I won’t be doing the same for the Super Bowl. Injured or not, Mahomes is the best quarterback in the world. Period. Against Joe Burrow and the Bengals — with a high ankle sprain, a hurting wide receiver room, and a less than 100 percent Travis Kelce — he willed Kansas City to a victory in what was one of the signature performances of his already storied career. Football is obviously a team game, and top to bottom, the Eagles probably have the best roster in the NFL. But I just can’t see Mahomes losing in the Super Bowl twice in three years.

FOX Sports betting analyst Patrick Everson : Chiefs 31, Eagles 24

A small number of sportsbooks – Circa Sports and PointsBet USA among them – actually opened the Chiefs as 2.5-point favorites vs. the Eagles. Obviously, that didn’t last very long at all, with those two operators and many others speeding all the way to Eagles -2.5. By Wednesday of the bye week, the line stabilized at Eagles -1.5.

The game is very much rated a toss-up. But I’m just not enthused with the short-point spread, so I’m going to dip my toes in the alternate spread market. Chiefs -6.5 (+240) is my play. I just have a feeling Kansas City will be ready to go come Super Bowl Sunday. That said, I’m not a sharp bettor, nor have I ever claimed to be. Fade me accordingly! Enjoy the game.

FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano : Chiefs 30, Eagles 23

The Eagles spent almost the entire NFL season looking like the best team in football, yet they somehow head into Super Bowl LVII a bit of a mystery. They famously struggled down the stretch after Jalen Hurts injured his shoulder, and if you ask them, they fixed everything just in time for the playoffs. But did they? They won their two playoff games by a combined score of 69-14, but they beat an offensively-challenged Giants team and a 49ers team that had to play the second half basically without a quarterback. So I’m not sure those games tell me anything about the Eagles. The last time I saw them looking like the NFL’s best team was Dec. 11 when they beat the Giants at the Meadowlands, 48-22. They will need to rediscover that form against a Chiefs team that is loaded, has been rolling and can score in bunches behind MVP-to-be Patrick Mahomes. In mid-December, I would’ve said the Eagles could hang with them. Now I’m just not so sure. Two weeks doesn’t seem like enough time for them to rediscover their groove.

FOX Sports NFC West reporter Eric Williams : Chiefs 33, Eagles 28

Kansas City will figure out a way to slow down Philadelphia’s pass rush so Patrick Mahomes can make plays in the passing game. Tight end Travis Kelce, as he has done all season, will make the critical plays for Kansas City’s offense in the red zone and on third down. And the Chiefs will do just enough defensively to slow down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' potent running attack. The Chiefs allowed just 107 rushing yards per game during the postseason.

FOX Sports AFC East reporter Henry McKenna : Chiefs 27, Eagles 24

I can’t bet against Patrick Mamones. Not anymore. He’s been so darn good, whether he has Tyreek Hill or not, whether he has an injured ankle or not, whether he has a healthy Travis Kelce or not. The Eagles are a better team from top to bottom. Philly, on paper, seems like the sensible selection. Jalen Hurts has a mess of weapons from A.J. Brown to Devonta Smith to Dallas Goedert to Miles Sanders. The Eagles defense is freakish (and substantially better than the Chiefs defense) with four different double-digit sackers: Haason Reddick, Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat. But Mahomes gets the edge because he’s the best quarterback on the planet. And I cannot pick against the best quarterback on the planet.

FOX Sports NFC South reporter Greg Auman : Eagles 35, Chiefs 31

I keep going back to the Eagles defense and their strengths lining up with Chiefs vulnerabilities: sacks and turnovers. As much as the Chiefs worked to upgrade their offensive line, it won’t be at full strength — and the Eagles had 70 sacks and 27 takeaways — with Patrick Mahomes at less than full health. That adds up to the Eagles being able to outpace the Chiefs in a high-scoring thriller.

FOX Sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich: Chiefs 27, Eagles 24

Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game heroics ruined all my Bengals ' futures, and it's scary to think how much more effective he might be with two weeks to nurse his ankle injury. Philadelphia will finally face some postseason adversity after blowing out New York and San Francisco (with a fourth-string quarterback). Kansas City's ability to stretch the field with its high-octane offense should keep this game tight, and I trust Mahomes in closing time more than Jalen Hurts. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

