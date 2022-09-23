WARREN SHARP

FOX SPORTS NFL WRITER

PERSONALITIES >

WARREN SHARP VIDEOS STORIES

VIDEOS & STORIES

SOCIAL

BIO

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Saints-Panthers

Here's all you need to know for the Saints-Panthers game, from the point spread, moneyline, over/under and insight from Warren Sharp.
2 DAYS AGO
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Saints-Panthers

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Bills-Dolphins

Here's all you need to know for the Bills-Dolphins game, from the point spread, moneyline, over/under and expert pick from Warren Sharp.
2 DAYS AGO
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Bills-Dolphins

NFL odds Week 3: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Packers-Bucs, Bills-Dolphins

Gambling expert Warren Sharp analyzes the odds and gives you his sharpest edges for the Packers-Bucs, Lions-Vikings and Bills-Dolphins games...
2 DAYS AGO
NFL odds Week 3: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Packers-Bucs, Bills-Dolphins

Broncos and Bengals in trouble; Dolphins' big rise: Warren Sharp's NFL notes

Is Nathaniel Hackett dooming the Broncos? Have the Bengals been figured out? How much better are the Dolphins? Warren Sharp breaks down the...
4 DAYS AGO
Broncos and Bengals in trouble; Dolphins' big rise: Warren Sharp's NFL notes

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Vikings-Eagles, pick

Everything you need for the Vikings-Eagles game, from the point spread to total over/under and picks from Sam Panayotovich and Warren Sharp.
5 DAYS AGO
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Vikings-Eagles, pick

NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's best betting edges

Gambling expert Warren Sharp analyzes the odds and gives you his sharpest edges for the Vikings-Eagles, Falcons-Rams and Dolphins-Ravens gam...
SEPTEMBER 16
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's best betting edges

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Dolphins-Ravens, pick

Here's everything you need to know on the Dolphins-Ravens game, from the point spread, moneyline, over/under and insight from Warren Sharp.
SEPTEMBER 16
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Dolphins-Ravens, pick

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Falcons-Rams, pick

Here's everything you need to know on the Falcons-Rams game, from the point spread, moneyline, over/under and expert pick from Geoff Schwart...
SEPTEMBER 15
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Falcons-Rams, pick

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Commanders-Lions

Everything you need for the Commanders-Lions game, from the point spread to total over/under and pick from Geoff Schwartz and insight from W...
SEPTEMBER 15
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Commanders-Lions

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Buccaneers-Saints, pick

Here's all you need to know for the Buccaneers-Saints game, from the point spread, moneyline, over/under and expert pick.
SEPTEMBER 14
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Buccaneers-Saints, pick

Analyzing Broncos' coaching blunder, Vikings on the rise, can Bengals adjust?

Warren Sharp provides his takeaways from Week 1 of the NFL season, including absolutely puzzling coaching decisions from Nate Hackett.
SEPTEMBER 13
Analyzing Broncos' coaching blunder, Vikings on the rise, can Bengals adjust?

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Packers-Vikings, pick

Here's all you need to know about the big Packers-Vikings game on FOX, from the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick.
SEPTEMBER 11
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Packers-Vikings, pick

NFL odds Week 1: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Ravens, Vikings, Eagles-Lions

Gambling expert Warren Sharp analyzes the odds and gives you his sharpest edges for the Packers-Vikings, Ravens-Jets and Eagles-Lions games.
SEPTEMBER 11
NFL odds Week 1: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Ravens, Vikings, Eagles-Lions

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Eagles-Lions, pick

Here's everything you need about the Eagles-Lions game, from the point spread, moneyline, over/under and expert pick from Warren Sharp.
SEPTEMBER 10
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Eagles-Lions, pick

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Ravens-Jets, pick

Here's all you need to know on the Ravens-Jets game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and insight from Warren Sharp.
SEPTEMBER 10
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Ravens-Jets, pick

Why Vikings will surprise, Cowboys could disappoint: Warren Sharp's NFL Guide

In part 2 of his 2022 NFL Guide, analyst Warren Sharp explains why Dallas has a big concern, Minnesota could contend, and the schedule holds...
SEPTEMBER 9
Why Vikings will surprise, Cowboys could disappoint: Warren Sharp's NFL Guide

Tua, Lamar, Russell Wilson primed for big seasons: Warren Sharp's NFL guide

In his debut for FOX Sports, NFL analyst Warren Sharp explains why he expects big things from Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson and Russell Wils...
SEPTEMBER 9
Tua, Lamar, Russell Wilson primed for big seasons: Warren Sharp's NFL guide

Ranking the NFL's top 10 receiving groups: Bengals lead the way

Warren Sharp's rankings of the top 10 receiving groups in the NFL begin with the Bengals. Who follows them, and which players stand out?
SEPTEMBER 6
Ranking the NFL's top 10 receiving groups: Bengals lead the way

Ranking NFL's 10 most accurate quarterbacks, and where they excel

Who are the NFL's 10 most accurate quarterbacks? Warren Sharp breaks it down overall and by different types of throws.
SEPTEMBER 5
Ranking NFL's 10 most accurate quarterbacks, and where they excel
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes