NFL conference championship odds: Lines for 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
We're down to the NFL's version of the final four as the AFC and NFC Championship Games are set, with the winners advancing to Super Bowl LVII.
The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (15-3) will be the home teams Sunday.
The NFC West Division champion San Francisco 49ers (15-4) will play at Philadelphia at 3 p.m. (ET) Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App) in the opening game of conference championship weekend.
The AFC North Division champion Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) will play at Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday in the AFC title game.
Here's an early look at the lines for the conference championship round, with odds via FOX Bet.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
San Francisco 49ers (15-4) @ Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), 3 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports App
Point spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); 49ers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (15-3), 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Point spread: Chiefs -1.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Bengals -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
