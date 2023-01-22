National Football League NFL conference championship odds: Lines for 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're down to the NFL's version of the final four as the AFC and NFC Championship Games are set, with the winners advancing to Super Bowl LVII.

The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (15-3) will be the home teams Sunday.

The NFC West Division champion San Francisco 49ers (15-4) will play at Philadelphia at 3 p.m. (ET) Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App) in the opening game of conference championship weekend.

The AFC North Division champion Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) will play at Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday in the AFC title game.

Here's an early look at the lines for the conference championship round, with odds via FOX Bet.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

San Francisco 49ers (15-4) @ Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), 3 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); 49ers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (15-3), 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Point spread: Chiefs -1.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Bengals -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

