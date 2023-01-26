National Football League NFC Championship Game odds: How to bet 49ers-Eagles 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Will the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) prove their 8-0 start to the season wasn't a fluke by advancing to Super Bowl LVII?

Or will the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) extend their winning streak to 13 games by ousting the Eagles and earning a spot in Super Bowl LVII?

The storied NFL franchises will meet in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in Philadelphia (FOX and FOX Sports App).

The 49ers are seeking their sixth Super Bowl championship but first since Super Bowl XXIX. San Francisco is one win from its eighth NFC title.

The Eagles are seeking their second Super Bowl championship (Super Bowl LII) to go with three pre-Super Bowl NFL championships. Philadelphia is one win from its fourth Super Bowl appearance.

The 49ers lead the all-time series 20-14-1, winning the previous meeting 17-11 on Sept. 19, 2021.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the 49ers-Eagles game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

San Francisco 49ers (15-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), 3 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); 49ers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

A matchup we have been waiting months to see kicks off Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the top seed in the NFC, and they have ruled the conference since Week 1, finishing the year with the best record in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers have won 12 in a row and have been the team with the best efficiency in the NFL since rookie Brock Purdy entered the lineup.

My favorite part of this game is the matchup in the trenches. It will feel like old school NFC football on Sunday.

Starting with the trenches, the Eagles have the advantages in this game. We know the 49ers defensive line and pass rush can ruin an offensive game plan. However, the Eagles have the offensive line to neutralize the 49ers pass rush better than any team in the NFL. Philly has two All-Pro linemen plus three others that are either in the Pro Bowl or alternates. The health of right tackle Lane Johnson will be important, as he will be tasked with blocking Nick Bosa. On the other side, the 49ers have a single Trent Williams and then four linemen who will be overmatched against Reddick, Hargrave and Cox.

Advantage, Eagles.

Also, Eagles have the edge at quarterback. Their offense flies because of QB Jalen Hurts, who was close to winning the NFL MVP award before injuring his shoulder. The 49ers offense wins with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy but not because of him. That’s a big difference. We saw last weekend that, when things aren’t perfect, the Niners offense slows down.

It will not be perfect on Sunday and the Eagles pass rush plus pass defense will make it difficult for Purdy to operate.

I like the Eagles to win and cover.

PICK: Eagles (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

