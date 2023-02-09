National Football League
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
1 hour ago
Jason McIntyre
Geoff Schwartz
Sam Panayotovich
Warren Sharp

Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl.

Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds of prop bets for the Big Game that you can wager on, with the most popular ones usually being the National Anthem length, the coin toss (heads or tails) and the winning team’s Gatorade color.

And, for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII, there are lots of prop bets available at FOX Bet. 

So are you ready to throw a few bucks down on some Super Bowl props? FOX Sports' betting analysts – Jason McIntyre, Geoff Schwartz and Sam Panayotovich (aka Sammy P) – are here to give their best props for Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), with odds provided by FOX Bet.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday in Arizona, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Chiefs +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total) 
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

This is a wager based on a hunch about the Chiefs' game plan. I played for the Chiefs in Andy Reid’s first season in Kansas City (2013). My brother (Mitchell) played for the Chiefs for five years, including their Super Bowl win. I know this team well.

When the Chiefs are facing a pass rush like the Eagles, they turn to the screen game. Philly knows this as well. The Eagles will be keyed on the Chiefs running backs and Travis Kelce as screen options.

The player they won’t be focused on is Noah Gray, the Chiefs' backup tight end. Gray is capable of busting a big gain while the Eagles pass rush is focused on Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Eagles defense is focused on Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster

Also, Gray could be an option for the Chiefs in their 13 personnel packages when they have three tight ends on the field. Once again, the Eagles will key in on Kelce, leaving Gray open. I love this prop bet.   

PICK: Noah Gray over 12.5 receiving yards at FOX Bet

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The rising game total makes this wager even stronger.  

Almost every American sportsbook is dealing the Over/Under at 51, which correlatingly made the first-half total higher, too. I saw some shops dealing 23.5 first half O/U early last week, and it was painted 24 across the board on Monday afternoon. 

Now we get that precious hook.

Common first-half scores like 14-10 and 17-7 are now wins instead of pushes and the importance of an extra half point off a key number should never be underestimated in the betting market.

I love betting on games of this magnitude to start low and slow. Offenses tend to be a little rusty in the early going and nerves can certainly take center stage in the first few drives of a championship game. And while America loves its offensive fireworks, I’ve found first-half Unders to be more profitable.

Only four of the last 11 Super Bowls had more than 24 first-half points. 

PICK: First half Under 24.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

