2023 Super Bowl Gatorade color odds, history, pick
2023 Super Bowl Gatorade color odds, history, pick

4 hours ago

Blue four! Orange five! Yellow three! Clear four in a row!

No, that's not a quarterback barking out audible signals. It's the number of times that color of Gatorade has been doused on the Super Bowl-winning coach.

And, of course, you can make that and other prop bets at FOX Bet for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's a look at the history and betting odds for the Gatorade bath, plus an expert's pick.

SUPER BOWL LVII

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6:30 p.m. Sunday in Arizona, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Chiefs +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total) 
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 11:30 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Here are the odds on the Gatorade shower:

Yellow/green: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Orange: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Blue: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Red/pink: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Clear/water: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Purple: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
None: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

FOX Bet Sports Trader AndiRose Buccola couldn't help but link the team color of the favored Eagles with a popular Gatorade color.

"With the last two years having blue as the Gatorade go-to, I believe it comes down to three options – orange, yellow/green and blue," Buccola said. "I can’t fathom the thought of three straight years of blue. Yellow/green will be this year’s color and if you want my personal take, it will be poured on the Eagles coach Nick Siriani."

PICK: Yellow/green (+375, bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Here's a look back at the Gatorade colors from the previous Super Bowls:

Super Bowl LVI, 2022: Blue (Rams 23, Bengals 20)
Super Bowl LV, 2021: Blue (Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9)
Super Bowl LIV, 2020: Orange (Chiefs 31, 49ers 20)
Super Bowl LIII, 2019: Blue (Patriots 13, Rams 3)
Super Bowl LII, 2018: Yellow (Eagles 41, Patriots 33)
Super Bowl LI, 2017: None (Patriots 34, Falcons 28)
Super Bowl 50, 2016: Orange (Broncos 24, Panthers 10)
Super Bowl XLIX, 2015: Blue (Patriots 28, Seahawks 24)
Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014: Orange (Seahawks 43, Broncos 8)
Super Bowl XLVII, 2013: None (Ravens 34, 49ers 31)
Super Bowl XLVI, 2012: Purple (Giants 21, Patriots 17)
Super Bowl XLV, 2011: Orange (Packers 31, Steelers 25)
Super Bowl XXXIX, 2010: Orange (Saints 31, Colts 17)
Super Bowl XLIII, 2009: Yellow (Steelers 27, Cardinals 23)
Super Bowl XLII, 2008: Clear (Giants 17, Patriots 14)
Super Bowl XLI, 2007: Clear (Colts 29, Bears 17)
Super Bowl XL, 2006: Clear (Steelers 21, Seahawks 10)
Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005: Clear (Patriots 24, Eagles 21)
Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004: None (Patriots 32, Panthers 29)
Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003: Purple (Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21)
Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002: None (Patriots 20, Rams 17)
Super Bowl XXXV, 2001: Yellow (Ravens 34, Giants 7)

