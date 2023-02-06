National Football League 2023 Super Bowl Gatorade color odds, history, pick 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Blue four! Orange five! Yellow three! Clear four in a row!

No, that's not a quarterback barking out audible signals. It's the number of times that color of Gatorade has been doused on the Super Bowl-winning coach.

And, of course, you can make that and other prop bets at FOX Bet for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's a look at the history and betting odds for the Gatorade bath, plus an expert's pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Five unique ways to bet on Chiefs-Eagles

SUPER BOWL LVII

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6:30 p.m. Sunday in Arizona, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Chiefs +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Here are the odds on the Gatorade shower:

Yellow/green: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Orange: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Blue: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Red/pink: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Clear/water: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Purple: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

None: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

FOX Bet Sports Trader AndiRose Buccola couldn't help but link the team color of the favored Eagles with a popular Gatorade color.

"With the last two years having blue as the Gatorade go-to, I believe it comes down to three options – orange, yellow/green and blue," Buccola said. "I can’t fathom the thought of three straight years of blue. Yellow/green will be this year’s color and if you want my personal take, it will be poured on the Eagles coach Nick Siriani."

PICK: Yellow/green (+375, bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Here's a look back at the Gatorade colors from the previous Super Bowls:

Super Bowl LVI, 2022: Blue (Rams 23, Bengals 20)

Super Bowl LV, 2021: Blue (Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9)

Super Bowl LIV, 2020: Orange (Chiefs 31, 49ers 20)

Super Bowl LIII, 2019: Blue (Patriots 13, Rams 3)

Super Bowl LII, 2018: Yellow (Eagles 41, Patriots 33)

Super Bowl LI, 2017: None (Patriots 34, Falcons 28)

Super Bowl 50, 2016: Orange (Broncos 24, Panthers 10)

Super Bowl XLIX, 2015: Blue (Patriots 28, Seahawks 24)

Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014: Orange (Seahawks 43, Broncos 8)

Super Bowl XLVII, 2013: None (Ravens 34, 49ers 31)

Super Bowl XLVI, 2012: Purple (Giants 21, Patriots 17)

Super Bowl XLV, 2011: Orange (Packers 31, Steelers 25)

Super Bowl XXXIX, 2010: Orange (Saints 31, Colts 17)

Super Bowl XLIII, 2009: Yellow (Steelers 27, Cardinals 23)

Super Bowl XLII, 2008: Clear (Giants 17, Patriots 14)

Super Bowl XLI, 2007: Clear (Colts 29, Bears 17)

Super Bowl XL, 2006: Clear (Steelers 21, Seahawks 10)

Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005: Clear (Patriots 24, Eagles 21)

Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004: None (Patriots 32, Panthers 29)

Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003: Purple (Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21)

Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002: None (Patriots 20, Rams 17)

Super Bowl XXXV, 2001: Yellow (Ravens 34, Giants 7)

Are you ready to bet your bucks on the Gatorade bath? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more