Super Bowl 2023 odds: Five fun, unique ways to bet on Chiefs-Eagles

The excitement is building as Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX and the FOX Sports App gets closer.

The Eagles have the better roster but haven’t beaten anyone; the Chiefs have the best quarterback on the planet, but he’s not 100%, and their defense remains suspect. So how do you wager on the Big Game? If it feels like a coin toss, pun intended, I got you covered.

If you're unsure about how to bet the spread or even the moneyline, here are five fun and unique ways you can wager on the Super Bowl without committing to a side or total. Let's dive into the fun!



Cross-sport Super Bowl Bet

Will Joel Embiid have more points than the Philadelphia Eagles will have rushing attempts?

Embiid is the NBA’s scoring leader averaging 33.5 ppg. But he and his 76ers are facing Brooklyn Saturday, and the Nets feature one of the NBA’s most improved players in Nic Claxton. The last time these squads met, Claxton forced Embiid into a rotten 6-for-18 shooting. However, Embiid was still able to finish with 26 points after going 13-for-13 on free throws. This wager feels like a trap.

The Eagles rushed 44 times in each playoff game, but they were both blowout wins. If you think they’re going to blow out the Chiefs, take that side. The Chief’s defense is often in the nickel, and Philly will run the ball against light boxes like that.

An interesting chess match will unfold to see who breaks tendency first. Embiid will be playing the second game of a back-to-back, and he has already done that five times this season. In those games, he had mixed results. He scored 59 against Utah back in November at home but was held to 16 on the road in OKC. Embiid is in the thick of the MVP race, and with the All-Star break looming, the guess here is he has a big performance in a nationally televised game against a divisional rival.

PICK: Joel Embiid +1.5 (-128)

Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes have the most to gain from SBLVII win Coach Eric Mangini, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes help Nick Wright reveal the eight men who have the most to win and lose in Super Bowl LVII.

First Quarter Over 9.5 points

Historically, everyone loves to bet on first-quarter Unders in the Super Bowl. However, this is a matchup of two great offenses that have been prolific in the first quarter all season.

Philly ranks fourth in first-quarter scoring (5.8 ppg), and Kansas City is fifth (5.4 ppg). The Eagles scored on both of their opening drives in the playoffs, while the Chiefs scored on their first three drives in both playoff games.

These two coaches are also great off the script. The tendency of long, run-heavy Eagles drives could be a slight cause for concern, but it’s balanced by the familiarity with the venue since both have already played at State Farm Stadium this season. So despite all the bells and whistles of the Super Bowl, it won’t look or feel totally foreign.

I'll zig when others are zagging.

PICK: First quarter Over 9.5 points at FOX Bet

Nick shares his Super Bowl betting 101 tips Super Bowl LVII is here and why not go big or go home with your favorite prop bets, moneyline and odds picks?

Kenneth Gainwell Under 18.5 rushing yards

Running back Kenneth Gainwell went the entire season without rushing more than eight times in a game. In 53 regular season carries, his longest rush was 13 yards. Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts led the way in that category for Philly. Perhaps because Hurts was injured in the playoff games, Gainwell’s numbers shot up. He had 12 carries for 112 yards against the Giants and 14-48 against the 49ers.

But there are a few things to keep in mind. First, the Eagles led virtually the entire way. Second, Hurts wasn’t 100% healthy, so his scripted runs were kept to a minimum. Lastly, Gainwell's rushing yard prop against the 49ers was 10.5 yards. Which means this line is a significant adjustment.

This wager feels like a trap for gamblers backing a fresh face who just had a couple of good games. If Hurts is healthy, I expect Jalen's rushing to be the story.

PICK: Under 18.5 yards rush for Gainwell

Odds of a Super Bowl "Scorigami"

Never been a fan of the hubbub made over scorigamis. But the betting angle here is interesting, given that this matchup has creative offensive coaches, a shaky K.C. special teams unit and then unknowns about the health of both quarterbacks.

The fun angle here is easy: You get to explain what a scorigami is to the rest of the people at the party you're attending, and you get to root for weird things to happen. Think a safety, a missed extra point or multiple two-point conversions.

This squarely falls into the pizza money-bet category, and the odds are juicy. It's the Super Bowl, have some fun with it!

PICK: "Yes" to there being a scorigami +470

Eagles' Nick Sirianni wins the 'NFL on FOX' Coach of the Year Award Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni won the "NFL on FOX" coach of the year award presented by Mark Sanchez and Chris Myers.

A.J. Brown for Super Bowl MVP

Before the conference championship games, a bet I made on Super Bowl MVP was A.J. Brown at +3500. I knew if the Eagles won, his odds would go down, and more importantly, I don’t love the cornerbacks on the Bengals or Chiefs.

Brown’s MVP odds are now at +1300 — fourth lowest after the QBs and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs defense ranked 31st this season in defending opposing No. 1 receivers. Only Chicago was worse. It’s not that L’Jarius Sneed is a bad cornerback, but he was concussed early in the Bengals game. He did not return, and then he didn’t practice all last week. Ja’Marr Chase feasted on the outside, with six catches for 75 yards, including a huge fourth-down conversion on a pivotal drive in the second half. Joe Burrow’s offensive line was missing three starters, so he was under heavy duress and had several throwaways and was sacked five times.

Jalen Hurts arguably has the best offensive line in the NFL. He’ll have time to throw, and Brown will have some one-on-one chances down the field. Last year in the Super Bowl, Cooper Kupp won the MVP. If the Bengals had scored on the final drive, it might have been Tee Higgins who had four catches for 100 yards and two TDs.

Brown going to the Eagles in the offseason and then winning Super Bowl MVP would be just too perfect. I hope you were able to get this wager down last week when I offered it in this space. If not, I still like the bet at this price.

PICK: A.J. Brown to win Super Bowl MVP (+1300 at FOX Bet)



Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.



