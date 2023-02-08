National Football League 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem odds 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

O say can you see how you can turn The Star-Spangled Banner into some cash in your wallet?

Yep, you heard that right. Even the national anthem is fair game when it comes to Super Bowl prop betting on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

And, believe it or not, there's more than one way to bet on the anthem.

So before Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton takes center stage to belt it out, let's dive into how you can flip the Banner into a buck (odds via FOX Bet).

ADVERTISEMENT

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' BEST moments from the Opening Night of the Super Bowl Check out Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' best moments from the Opening Night of the Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.

Related: Super Bowl Gatorade color odds, history

NATIONAL ANTHEM ODDS AT FOX BET*

Over/Under (O/U) 125 seconds

Over: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Will Chris Stapleton omit a word?

Yes: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

No: -3000 (bet $10 to win $10.33 total)

Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes to sing the anthem?

Yes: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)

No: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Which coach will be shown first during the anthem?

Nick Sirianni: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Andy Reid: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

*hypothetical odds as of 2/8/2023 — Odds provided are speculative markets by FOX Bet Sportsbook for the purposes of editorial content only

Anthem length

Take the Over or the Under? That is the question. And honestly, wagering the O/U on the anthem is almost as tricky as betting the O/U of 50.5 at FOX Bet on the actual game.

Last year, country superstar Mickey Guyton sang a powerful rendition to kick off Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, but her version clocked in at 110 seconds. Based on that, the Under seems like the better bet. However, if Mr. Tennessee Whiskey lets the smooth national anthem notes linger as he does in his signature, chart-topping song, the Over is the way to go.

All of the words

While we're eyeing the stopwatch for the O/U, we also have to keep our ears peeled to make sure the country crooner gets all the words right. The Star-Bangled Banner is a staple that we've all heard countless times at sporting events, and Stapleton will surely bring his singing A-game. So we don't expect any omitted words.

And based on FOX Bet's extremely long hypothetical odds in that category, bookmakers are thinking the same.

Scoring drive length vs. anthem length

This reminds us of Jason McIntyre's cross-sports prop on Joel Embiid's points scored and the Eagles rushing yards. Instead of cross-sports, though, we'll call it cross-market.

Will any scoring drive in the Super Bowl take less time than the national anthem performance? Well, the short answer is maybe.

Stapleton's singing could exceed the two-minute mark, and Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes could engineer scoring drives in two-minute drills that would make hitting this prop bet possible. They are two of the league's best quarterbacks, so it's not too farfetched that Yes (-240) could win you some cash.

However, the game could be a chess match in which the defenses make it difficult for the QBs to get it going. In that kind of matchup, the offenses would be less likely to score quickly. And if we're leaning into the "defense wins championships" theory, then No (+175) looks promising.

Rookie or the vet

Which coach will spectators see first on camera during the anthem — first-time Super Bowl head coach Nick Sirianni or the veteran Andy Reid, who's making his fourth appearance in the Big Game?

Sirianni will almost certainly have first-day-of-school jitters as he makes his head coaching debut on the NFL's biggest stage. Reid, however, will likely be cool as an aloha shirt since he has been there, and done that.

But let's put on our producer hats for a moment.

If we're deciding which coach to cut to first on camera, we're definitely capturing Sirianni during those precious pre-game moments in the biggest moment of his career. So if you could throw some bucks down on these hypothetical odds, our inner hypothetical producer says Sirianni -105 is a lock.

Well, there you have it, folks. Surely Francis Scott Key never imagined his greatest poem would be flipped into profitable prop bets, yet here we are. Now it's time for you to have some fun and place some wagers on the Super Bowl.

Head over to FOX Bet and get in on the Big Game action right now!

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more