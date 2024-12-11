National Football League 2024 NFL Draft redo: Bears take a QB at No. 1 ... but not Caleb Williams Updated Dec. 11, 2024 12:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, with several executives saddled with buyer's remorse after watching some of their selections fail spectacularly in roles that are not suited for their talents. Though schematic and cultural fit are the top reasons behind a draft miss, the scouting community might have misevaluated some of the top prospects in the class.

Given a chance to re-do the draft, here is how the top-10 picks of the 2024 draft should have played out, including a significant change of quarterbacks at the top.

1. Chicago Bears: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (Original selection: Caleb Williams, QB, USC)

Given another opportunity to select a franchise quarterback from the 2024 class, Daniels would get the nod. The LSU product entered the NFL with significant experience, exceptional leadership skills and a dynamic game that helps him elevate the Bears' offense. Though the Bears' coaching staff would need to tweak the playbook to showcase his game, Daniels is the undisputed No. 1 quarterback in the class.

2. Washington Commanders: Caleb Williams, QB, USC (Original selection: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU)

The prodigal son returns to the "DMV" (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia areas) to rescue his hometown franchise. Williams teams up with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to ignite a Commanders' offense that needed a spark at the position. While he would need to harness his gunslinger mentality and go-for-broke approach to operate the offense efficiently, the perfect marriage between quarterback and play-caller could result in spectacular results for the rookie passer.

3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (Original selection: Maye)

The supremely talented playmaker entered the league with minimal experience, but his upside and potential could make him a superstar. Though the Patriots need to upgrade the playmakers around Maye, the young passer could help the franchise re-emerge as a perennial contender in the post-Tom Brady era.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (Original selection: Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio State)

The opportunity to add a game-changing tight end to a lineup already featuring an intriguing playmaker in Tre McBride is too good to pass up. With a unique "12" personnel package (one running back, two tight ends, and two wide receivers) that creates matchup problems across the board, the Cardinals could make the game easier for Kyler Murray. As a big-bodied tight end with NBA power forward athleticism and agility, Bowers is a nightmare to defend on the perimeter.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame (Original selection: Alt)

Jim Harbaugh believes a dominant offensive line is key to turning around a franchise. Alt is a blue-chip player with "swing" tackle potential due to his quick feet and flawless technique. Though picking an offensive tackle lacks sex appeal and sizzle, it solveed one of the Chargers' biggest issues and gave them a franchise player at a marquee position.

6. New York Giants: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (Original selection: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU)

Given Daniel Jones' tenuous status as the Giants' franchise quarterback, Nix is the perfect heir apparent based on his experience, poise and playmaking potential. With 64 collegiate starts and an ultra-cool demeanor that enables him to handle the bright lights and big stage, the rookie ends up being the perfect fit for a team in desperate need of a long-term QB1.

7. Tennessee Titans: Michael Penix Jr. (Original selection: JC Latham, OT, Alabama)

The Titans are a franchise quarterback away from becoming a playoff contender in a loaded AFC. Penix reminds head coach Brian Callahan of a left-handed Joe Burrow, with a quick release and a polished game from the pocket. Surrounded by veteran pass catchers, including Calvin Ridley, the electrifying passer could put up eye-popping numbers directing a West Coast offense ideally suited for a quick-rhythm passer with pinpoint accuracy.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State (Original selection: Michael Penix, Jr.)

The former Seminole could solve the pass-rushing for the Falcons as a power player on the edges. Verse outworks and outlasts foes due to his non-stop motor and relentless competitive spirit. Considering how long the Falcons have been searching for a disruptor off the edge, Verse's effort, energy and execution would make him an intriguing addition in a draft re-do.

9. Chicago Bears: Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio State (Original selection: Rome Odunze, WR Washington)

The soft-spoken pass catcher is exactly what Chicago needs to complete a pass-catching trio with Keenan Allen and DJ Moore operating as co-WR1s. As a polished route runner with superior size, length and leaping ability, Harrison would crush as the third option on an offense built to torch nickel defenses with a trio of basketball-like athletes featured interchangeably in various spread formations.

10. Minnesota Vikings: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (Original selection: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan)

Imagine the fun defensive coordinator Brian Flores would have with an athletic technician like Mitchell at his disposal. The Toledo product plays like a 10-year veteran on the perimeter, with his intelligence and instincts popping off the game tape. With Flores employing a "blitz-and-bluff" scheme that routinely puts cornerbacks on an island, Mitchell's skills mesh well with the Vikings' aggressive approach.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

