Super Bowl 2023 odds: Coin toss prop bet lines, betting history

It is fitting that Super Bowl LVII opened at some sportsbooks as a pick 'em.

One of the most popular Super Bowl bets that doesn't involve the actual game is the result of the pregame coin flip, which is literally a 50/50 proposition because you have two equal choices.

The history of the Super Bowl coin toss bears this out – it's close to a 50/50 result, with tails holding a 29-27 lead in the all-time results.

Let's take a look at the odds for the upcoming coin toss, plus some insights from a FOX Sports expert on the popular prop bet.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 12 in Arizona, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Chiefs +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

The pregame coin toss is the purest of all sports bets. A simple heads or tails, and instant gratification afterward. No +/- to account for underdogs/favorites when you place your wager.

Here are the current odds at FOX Bet.

Heads: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Tails: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Insights and pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I hung out in the back room of the Westgate SuperBook two Super Bowls ago for Buccaneers-Chiefs. The sportsbook staffers were hunkered down at their computer screens tracking all the bets and liabilities leading up to the game.

Obviously, the coin toss is the first graded wager, so it’s a chance for the books to take an early head start on the customers before kickoff. And you would be surprised how popular that bet is on Super Bowl Sunday. We're talking tens of thousands of dollars on the line on a literal 50-50 bet.

I’ll never forget that coin flying in the air, landing heads and one of the top SuperBook risk guys blurting out, "we just lost five figures."

You could hear the roar from the sportsbook all the way in the back.

As for a pick for this Super Bowl, I’m a heads guy. Growing up in Chicago, I always picked heads on the playground. There was no rhyme or reason, either. Heads just spoke to me. I don’t have a statistical breakdown for you and don’t care what happened last year or the last 10 years. It’s one flip. Anything goes. But I’m team heads.

PICK: Heads (-110 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Patrick Mahomes & Jalen Hurts: 1st Black QBs to start head-to-head in Super Bowl Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss.

Is winning the coin toss a good omen for that team? Not really – the winner of the coin toss has lost the game 32 times, including the previous eight Super Bowls.

For those keeping track at home, the coin flip has landed on tails 29 times and on heads 27 times. So maybe the old phrase, "tails never fails," is sort of true.

Super Bowl LVI (2022): Heads, Bengals

Super Bowl LV (2021): Heads, Chiefs

Super Bowl LIV (2020): Tails, 49ers

Super Bowl LIII (2019): Tails, Rams

Super Bowl LII (2018): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl LI (2017): Tails, Falcons

Super Bowl 50 (2016): Tails, Panthers

Super Bowl XLIX (2015): Tails, Seahawks

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014): Tails, Seahawks-x

Super Bowl XLVII (2013): Heads, Ravens-x

Super Bowl XLVI (2012): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl XLV (2011): Heads, Packers-x

Super Bowl XLIV (2010): Heads, Saints-x

Super Bowl XLIII (2009): Heads, Cardinals

Super Bowl XLII (2008): Tails, Giants-x

Super Bowl XLI (2007): Heads, Bears

Super Bowl XL (2006): Tails, Seahawks

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005): Tails, Eagles

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004): Tails, Panthers

Super Bowl XXXVII (2003): Tails, Buccaneers-x

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002): Heads, Rams

Super Bowl XXXV (2001): Tails, Giants

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000): Tails, Rams-x

Super Bowl XXXIII (1999): Tails, Falcons

Super Bowl XXXII (1998): Tails, Packers

Super Bowl XXXI (1997): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl XXX (1996): Tails, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XXIX (1995): Heads, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XXVIII (1994): Tails, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XXVII (1993): Heads, Bills

Super Bowl XXVI (1992): Heads, Commanders-x

Super Bowl XXV (1991): Heads, Bills

Super Bowl XXIV (1990): Heads, Broncos

Super Bowl XXIII (1989): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XXII (1988): Heads, Commanders-x

Super Bowl XXI (1987): Tails, Broncos

Super Bowl XX (1986): Tails, Bears-x

Super Bowl XIX (1985): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XVIII (1984): Heads, Raiders-x

Super Bowl XVII (1983): Tails, Dolphins

Super Bowl XVI (1982): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XV (1981): Tails, Eagles

Super Bowl XIV (1980): Heads, Rams

Super Bowl XIII (1979): Heads, Cowboys

Super Bowl XII (1978): Heads, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XI (1977): Tails, Raiders-x

Super Bowl X (1976): Heads, Cowboys

Super Bowl IX (1975): Tails, Steelers-x

Super Bowl VIII (1974): Heads, Dolphins-x

Super Bowl VII (1973): Heads, Dolphins-x

Super Bowl VI (1972): Heads, Dolphins

Super Bowl V (1971): Tails, Cowboys

Super Bowl IV (1970): Tails, Vikings

Super Bowl III (1969): Heads, Jets-x

Super Bowl II (1968): Tails, Raiders

Super Bowl I (1967): Heads, Packers-x

*X denotes the coin flip and eventual Super Bowl winner

