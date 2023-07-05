National Basketball Association NBA In-Season Tournament details released, 'Final Four' to be played in Las Vegas Updated Jul. 8, 2023 8:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

More details were revealed about the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament for the 2023-24 season on Saturday night on ESPN.

The tournament will be divided into six pools with five teams apiece, and pools will consist of teams within the same conference, but not necessarily the same division. Teams will play four group games, matching up with each team in their pool once, with winners advancing to a single-elimination stage.

Each squad will have 80 games on their initial regular-season schedule, while those who don't qualify for elimination games in the tournament will have two more games added. The two teams who compete for the championship will play 83 total regular-season games. In addition, statistics for the games will count towards regular season totals, aside from the championship game.

The tournament begins on Nov. 3, with the championship game coming on Dec. 9. The "Final Four" will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at the top of December, which ESPN previously reported.

Players who are part of the championship team will receive a $500,000 bonus and the team wins the new NBA Cup.

Here are the six pools:

West Group A: Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers

West Group B: Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets

West Group C: Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs

East Group A: Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons

East Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

East Group C: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic

