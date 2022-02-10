National Basketball Association NBA odds: Updated championship futures after Harden-Simmons trade 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA trade deadline came and went with a bang!

Multiple trades went down on Thursday, but the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers made the biggest trade deadline deal in recent memory. The Nets traded James Harden and Paul Millsap to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two draft picks.

From a gambling perspective, we are focused on one thing on trade day, and those are team's championship odds. Let's take a look at how today's trades impacted the league's title futures.

Before the trade the futures for both teams were:

Brooklyn Nets: +325 (bet $10 to win $42.50 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

After the trade the futures for both teams are:

Brooklyn Nets: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Surprisingly, on its face, this is a trade that appears to benefit both teams. Simmons was a disgruntled employee that sat out the first four months of the season waiting to be traded away from a city he refused to play for. Harden was also unhappy, sitting out the last three games while rumors floated around he was waiting to be traded away from a city he no longer wanted to play for.

Here's a look at the Top 10 futures for NBA teams to win the championship:



Brooklyn Nets: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Golden State Warriors: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Phoenix Suns: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Milwaukee Bucks: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Miami Heat: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Utah Jazz: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chicago Bulls: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Memphis Grizzlies: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Denver Nuggets: +3300 (bet $10 to win $$340 total)

Los Angeles Clippers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Dallas Mavericks: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Boston Celtics: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)





*Odds via FOX Bet and updated as of 2/10/2022

Are there any teams worth betting on now after the deadline has passed? For that, we caught up with FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre to get his immediate reaction on the monster deal.

"The trade is a huge win for the Nets and offensively, they'll be the best team in the East. Surrounding Simmons with 3-point marksmen like Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Seth Curry will be tough to beat.

"It's the Heat or Nets in the East for me, with the Bucks right behind them. The 76ers won't be a factor in the East."

On the other hand, FOX Bet Sports Trader Dylan Brossman explained why Philly should not be counted out as their odds have significantly shortened:

"Philadelphia's title hopes increased big-time after acquiring Harden. Losing Simmons cost them nothing this season, as he's played zero minutes all year. Simmons and Embiid never worked as they both operated best close to the rim.

"There is less perceived "fit-risk" in Philadelphia as Embiid and Harden should complement each other seamlessly."

Per Brossman, mostly all other teams' championship futures stayed pretty steady after the deadline.

"Contenders like the Golden Warriors and Phoenix Suns' title lines remain unchanged, the oddsmaker stated. "And the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks' odds got pushed out a little."

So are you riding with the Nets like Jason? Or do you prefer Philly after their moves?

