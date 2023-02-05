National Football League Super Bowl 2024 odds: Chiefs, Bills open as favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

While Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX and the FOX Sports App is less than a week away, it's never too early to take a look at next year's title odds.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened as the early sports betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024.

The Chiefs currently sit at +500 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $60 total), followed closely by the Buffalo Bills (+550, bet $10 to win $65 total).

Let's dive into next season's Super Bowl odds, courtesy of FOX Bet.

Will Patrick Mahomes catch and pass Tom Brady as the GOAT? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate whether Patrick Mahomes can supplant Tom Brady as the GOAT.

SUPER BOWL XLVIII ODDS (at FOX Bet) *

At Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Feb. 11, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Buffalo Bills: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

San Francisco 49ers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Cincinnati Bengals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Philadelphia Eagles: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Los Angeles Chargers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Baltimore Ravens: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Green Bay Packers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Detroit Lions: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

New York Giants: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

New Orleans Saints: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Miami Dolphins: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Denver Broncos: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cleveland Browns: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

New York Jets: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

New England Patriots: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Carolina Panthers: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Tennessee Titans: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Chicago Bears: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Seattle Seahawks: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Washington Commanders: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Houston Texans: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

* = as of 2/5/2023

Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes have the most to gain from SBLVII win Coach Eric Mangini, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes help Nick Wright reveal the eight men who have the most to win and lose in Super Bowl LVII.

But is being one of the title favorites a good thing for Chiefs or Bills fans and bettors? Only six times has the preseason favorite gone on to win the Big Game.

Who was the preseason chalk heading into this season?

The Bills were the favorites to win it all at FOX Bet entering the season at +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total), but Buffalo exited the postseason in the divisional round.

In fact, being one of the preseason betting leaders this season was not a good thing as 10 of the 11 teams with preseason odds of +2000 or lower failed to advance to Super Bowl LVII (the Chiefs, who were +1000, are the exception).

The 10 teams with preseason odds of +2000 or better who will be watching the Big Game at home are the Bills (+600), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700), Chiefs (+1000), Los Angeles Rams (+1000), Green Bay Packers (+1100), Los Angeles Chargers (+1400), San Francisco 49ers (+1600), Baltimore Ravens (+1800), Cincinnati Bengals (+2000) and Denver Broncos (+2000).

What about the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles? They entered the year at +2200 to in it all, tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the 11th-lowest odds entering the season.

The season was especially disappointing for backers of the Rams (5-12 record), Packers (3-6 start en route to 8-9 record) and Broncos (3-10 start en route to 5-12 record, fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett).

On the flip side, let's talk point out the six teams who entered the season as the betting favorites who did end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy

The New England Patriots (2016, 2018) and 49ers (1988-89) did it twice, along with the Cowboys (1989) and Indianapolis Colts (1993).

So what does it all mean, considering there is a long way to go before the NFL Draft, free agency, retirements and injuries kick in? It's always fun to look ahead to next season, especially for fans and bettors.

So if you want to place an early wager on next season, go with your gut instinct and head over to FOX Bet.

