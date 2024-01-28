National Football League
Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to victory: 'Greatest underdog in sports history'
Updated Jan. 28, 2024

Gamblers love an underdog.

To take it a step further, gamblers love Patrick Mahomes as an underdog.

Mahomes quarterbacked the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LVIII by beating the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 as a 4.5-point 'dog on Sunday.

Mahomes will be the underdog in Super Bowl LVIII as the San Francisco 49ers are a 1.5-point favorite.

The Chiefs QB has been money as an underdog.

How money, you ask?

Let's take a look at some nuggets courtesy of FOX Sports Research:

– Mahomes improved to 11-1-1 against the spread (ATS), regular season and postseason as an underdog.

– He is 10-3 straight up (SU) as an underdog.

– The Chiefs' QB is now 2-0 as a road underdog.

– He's now 6-0 ATS in games in which the spread opened at +3 or higher.

– Since the merger (1970) and prior to Mahomes (2018), the Chiefs were 4-16 in the playoffs (20%) from 1970-2017. Since Mahomes took over as the full-time starter, the Chiefs are 14-3 (82.4%) in the postseason.

– Bettors who backed the Chiefs on the moneyline against the Ravens cashed in at +184 (bet $10 to win $28.40 total).

FOX Sports NFL analyst David Helman was impressed by Mahomes and the Chiefs, who bounced back from a 3-3 finish in the regular season.

"It's safe to say the switch has flipped, as the dominant Kansas City Chiefs reached the Super Bowl for the second straight year and the fourth time in five years," Helman said. "For my money, this might be the most impressive one of them all. … I don't think this is the best team of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era, but it's damn sure the most impressive job and the Chiefs are once again on to the Super Bowl."

FOX Sports' Nick Wright predicted a 19-13 win for K.C. last week, and on Sunday, he lauded his hometown Chiefs and their QB for overcoming the odds once again.

In Wright's words, Mahomes is "THE GREATEST UNDERDOG IN SPORTS HISTORY."

Are you backing Mahomes and the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

