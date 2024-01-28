National Football League 49ers-Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: 49ers open as favorites Updated Jan. 28, 2024 10:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

When it comes to the odds, the 49ers opened as 3-point favorites over the Chiefs. That number has moved quickly as San Francisco is currently between a 1.5-point to 2-point favorite at multiple sportsbooks.

The third-seeded Chiefs advanced by upsetting the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

On Sunday night, the top-seeded 49ers rallied to beat the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game.

The Super Bowl will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which Kansas City won 31-20.

Super Bowl LVIII will be held Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at the early odds for Super Bowl LVIII:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -1.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 1.5 points; otherwise, Chiefs cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Chiefs +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs shut down Lamar Jackson, Ravens

The Chiefs are seeking their fourth Super Bowl title and first since Super Bowl LVII.

The 49ers are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title and first since Super Bowl XXIX.

