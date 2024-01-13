National Football League 2023-24 NFL Super Bowl LVIII MVP odds: Jackson, McCaffrey are early favorites Published Jan. 13, 2024 11:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL playoff field is set, so bettors are starting to look at Super Bowl LVIII futures bets.

Besides picking a winner, a popular Super Bowl wager is the game's MVP.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the prohibitive favorite for regular season MVP.

Jackson's odds are -10000 (bet $10 to win a profit of 10 cents) for regular-season MVP, and he's also the favorite to win MVP of Super Bowl XLIII, which is Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Jackson is at +380, with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy second at +450.

The defensive player with the lowest odds is Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons., who is 16th on the list at +7000.

Ready to make a wager on Super Bowl MVP? Here are the latest odds as Wild-Card Weekend approaches.

SUPER BOWL LVIII MVP ODDS *

Lamar Jackson, Ravens: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Brock Purdy, 49ers: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Josh Allen, Bills: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Jared Goff, Lions: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Joe Flacco, Browns: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Deebo Samuel, 49ers: +3700 (bet $10 to win $380 total)

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: +4900 (bet $10 to win $500 total)

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

* odds as of 1/13/2024

Here's some MVP info from previous Super Bowls:

– Quarterbacks have won the award 32 times, led by former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (five).

– Wide receivers have won the award eight times, followed by running backs (seven).

– Four linebackers have won the award, the most among defensive players. They are: Chuck Howley of the Cowboys (Super Bowl V), Ray Lewis of the Ravens (Super Bowl XXXV), Malcolm Smith of the Seattle Seahawks (Super Bowl XLVIII) and Von Miller of the Denver Broncos (Super Bowl 50).

– The lone kick/punt returner to win the award was Desmond Howard of the Green Bay Packers (Super Bowl XXXI).

– Teammates shared the award once — Cowboys defensive linemen Harvey Martin and Randy White (Super Bowl XII).

– Only one MVP played for the losing team — linebacker Chuck Howley, who intercepted two passes in the Cowboys' 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl V.

