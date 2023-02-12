National Football League Super Bowl takeaways: Three reasons Chiefs rallied to beat Eagles 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in four seasons after a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The game was wonderful. Punch and counter-punch, with the Chiefs winning late on Harrison Butker's short field goal.

Here are three reasons why the Chiefs came out victorious:

1. Second-half adjustments

The Eagles dominated the Chiefs in the first half, especially in the second quarter. A 7-7 game quickly turned into Philly's 24-14 advantage at halftime, with the Eagles doubling the Chiefs in plays and time of possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles had 265 yards to the Chiefs' 128 at the break. Without an unforced error on Jalen Hurts' fumble that directly resulted in a Chiefs' defensive score on Nick Bolton's return, this game would not have been close. It looked bleak heading into the half…

However, the second half was a different story. The Chiefs got the ball four times and scored on every posession.

Patrick Mahomes had just one incompletion in the second half, which happened to be a throwaway. The Eagles barely touched Mahomes, while the Chiefs running game got 68 yards from their two running backs in a physical ground-and-pound attack.

The Chiefs defense, which got abused in the first half, played much better after halftime. The Eagles had three second-half drives before the final play of the game, and the Chiefs forced a field goal after a 17-play drive, a punt on the following drive before allowing a final Eagles touchdown.

The Chiefs defense contained Hurts' rushing in the second half and did not allow any more explosive rushing attempts.

Mahomes lifts the Lombardi Trophy Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce celebrate their second title together.

2. Chiefs offensive line

Please stand up and give the Chiefs' unbelievable offensive line their credit. Seriously. Wherever you are reading this, start clapping.

Entering this contest, all the discussion was about how stellar the Eagles offensive line is. And they absolutely are. The Eagles offensive line played outstanding in the Super Bowl.

However, I did my best to highlight that the Chiefs offensive line wasn’t a bunch of slappies. They have two All-Pros in their left guard and center. Their tackles are their weak point, but by no means are weak. If your worst offensive lineman is Andrew Wylie, you’re doing well with your offensive line.

Well, the Chiefs offensive line was fantastic in this game. No sacks allowed. Mahomes was rarely hit.

The Chiefs rushing attack also was open for business. When it mattered the most in the second half, K.C. showed up. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl because of this unit.

Mahomes talks Super Bowl victory Patrick Mahomes sat down with the "NFL on FOX" crew to discuss the Chiefs' win in Super Bowl LVII.

3. Andy Reid's game plan

I just wanted this space to discuss the legacy of Andy Reid. Well actually, there’s no discussion anymore. The discussion about Reid’s legacy, which was a fruitless debate, is over now. Finally. And I’m so happy for Big Red.

Reid will go down as one of the best coaches in history now that he has his second Super Bowl victory. He’s second all-time in playoff wins and inside the top five in regular-season wins.

"Mahomes is the MVP, that's all that needs to be said" Andy Reid speaks about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after beating the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Reid has now coached in four Super Bowls, three in Kansas City and one in Philadelphia. He has coached both the Chiefs and Eagles in five conference title games. Only Bill Belichick has seen his team reach the conference title game more often.

Sunday's game plan was one the Hall of Fame will put in the display case. The Chiefs offense started fast, sputtered a bit, and then rocketed off in the second half.

The Eagles defense entered the game first in total yards and possessing a historic pass rush. Reid game-planned around it with formational adjustments and sending multiple looks at the Eagles pass rushers.

Once Reid figured out short motion would disrupt the Eagles secondary, he went back to those concepts because Philadelphia didn't stop it.

I’ve often been upset with the Chiefs run game. It’s boring, and predictable and doesn’t match their personal at times. Not against the Eagles. Diverse. Multiple. Attacking. Physical. Just wonderful.

That game plan and those halftime adjustments are the biggest reasons why the Chiefs are back on top of the NFL world.

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @GeoffSchwartz .

Super Bowl coverage:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more