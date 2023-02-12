National Football League Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII; NFL world reacts to Mahomes' comeback, late flag 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again as Patrick Mahomes battled through an ankle injury to lead his team back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to win two MVPs and two Super Bowls.

The others are Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Joe Montana.

'Mahomes is the MVP, that's all that needs to be said'

The NFL world gave their respect to Mahomes, Andy Reid, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs as they returned to the mountain top, and Kansas City celebrated for the second time in just over three years.

But several players and commentators also had plenty to say about a controversial holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry that allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock at the end of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's what had social media buzzing about Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes earns his place among the greats

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes DAZZLES with THREE TDs in Super Bowl LVII victory over Eagles

Andy Reid gets another trophy, and his flowers

NFL players, FOX analysts sound off on controversial late flag

James Bradberry took responsibility for his pivotal holding penalty on JuJu Smith-Schuster, but several of his NFL peers were less convinced that it should have been called. Even LeBron James, who was at the game, chimed in.

A controversial holding penalty on Eagles' James Bradberry leads to a tough loss for Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII

Still, some agreed that the call was correct.

All love between the Kelce brothers

The agony of defeat…

… and the thrill of victory

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes lift Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LVII win

Patrick Mahomes speaks on the Chiefs' win vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

'It's a blessing man' – Frank Clark after the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII

The celebration continues in the locker room

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more