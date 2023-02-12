Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII; NFL world reacts to Mahomes' comeback, late flag
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again as Patrick Mahomes battled through an ankle injury to lead his team back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to win two MVPs and two Super Bowls.
The others are Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Joe Montana.
The NFL world gave their respect to Mahomes, Andy Reid, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs as they returned to the mountain top, and Kansas City celebrated for the second time in just over three years.
But several players and commentators also had plenty to say about a controversial holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry that allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock at the end of the game.
Here's what had social media buzzing about Super Bowl LVII.
Mahomes earns his place among the greats
Andy Reid gets another trophy, and his flowers
NFL players, FOX analysts sound off on controversial late flag
James Bradberry took responsibility for his pivotal holding penalty on JuJu Smith-Schuster, but several of his NFL peers were less convinced that it should have been called. Even LeBron James, who was at the game, chimed in.
A controversial holding penalty on Eagles' James Bradberry leads to a tough loss for Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII
Still, some agreed that the call was correct.
All love between the Kelce brothers
The agony of defeat…
… and the thrill of victory
The celebration continues in the locker room
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes wins second MVP of career
- Ranking the 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time
- 10 greatest wide receiver tandems in Super Bowl history
- 10 greatest defenses in Super Bowl history: From 1985 Bears to 2000 Ravens
- 10 greatest plays in Super Bowl history: From David Tyree to ‘Philly Special'
- 10 best Super Bowls of all time ranked: Eli Manning to Bradshaw to Brady