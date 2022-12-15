Major League Baseball Yankees, Carlos Rodón agree to six-year, $162 million deal 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Yankees have done it again.

Carlos Rodón , baseball's top lefty in this free-agent cycle, has signed a six-year, $162 million deal with New York, per multiple outlets.

In 2022, Rodón followed up on one career year with another one, registering a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts over 178 innings with the San Francisco Giants to earn his second straight All-Star selection.

Jordan Shusterman wrote this about Rodón in early November while ranking the lefty as the No. 9 free agent this winter:

Rodón's own track record of trips to the IL is largely what prevented him from getting a long-term deal last winter, but he just went out and dominated for 31 starts in San Francisco and has a compelling case for being the best left-handed pitcher on Earth, which you can imagine would be a handy selling point for his agent, Scott Boras.





