Yankees, Carlos Rodón agree to six-year, $162 million deal
The Yankees have done it again.
Carlos Rodón, baseball's top lefty in this free-agent cycle, has signed a six-year, $162 million deal with New York, per multiple outlets.
In 2022, Rodón followed up on one career year with another one, registering a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts over 178 innings with the San Francisco Giants to earn his second straight All-Star selection.
Jordan Shusterman wrote this about Rodón in early November while ranking the lefty as the No. 9 free agent this winter:
Rodón's own track record of trips to the IL is largely what prevented him from getting a long-term deal last winter, but he just went out and dominated for 31 starts in San Francisco and has a compelling case for being the best left-handed pitcher on Earth, which you can imagine would be a handy selling point for his agent, Scott Boras.
