Major League Baseball Luis Gil won't throw for 6 weeks, as injury shakes up Yankees' rotation Updated Mar. 3, 2025 5:36 p.m. ET

The Yankees will be without their best young pitcher for the start of the 2025 MLB season. Right-hander Luis Gil, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, was diagnosed with a high-grade lat strain in his pitching shoulder that will prevent him from throwing for at least six weeks.

"It's at least a six-week no throw. We know that for sure," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday.

Boone said the Yankees hope Gil will return this season.

"They still have to examine him and make sure other opinions and everything weigh in but right now it looks like a six-week no throw," he added.

Gil's health issue originated on Friday, when he left a bullpen session early because he experienced shoulder tightness.

In his rookie season, Gil had the best winning percentage (68.2%) of any New York pitcher. He was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts, striking out 171 and walking a major league-high 77 in 151 2/3 innings. He started Game 4 of the 2024 World Series, the only game the Yankees took from the Dodgers. Gil threw four innings, conceded five hits and four earned runs, while receiving a no-decision.

The Yankees' starting rotation dealt with the injury bug last season. Gerrit Cole didn't make his first start until June 19, 2024, because of inflammation in his right elbow and Nestor Cortes missed about a month between September and October with a flexor strain in his left elbow. Gil stepped up to keep the team humming.

Now, with Gil starting the season on the injured list, his counterparts will have to do the same. It also means Marcus Stroman, who expressed displeasure with the fact that he may be the odd man — or the sixth man, rather — out of the Yankees' five-man rotation, will get a chance to start.

When Stroman reported to spring training camp on Feb. 14, he told reporters, "I won't pitch in the bullpen. I'm a starter," and preceded to repeat that latter part seven times. He'll presumably get his wish.

Gil's injury leaves the Yankees starting rotation with Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, Cole and Stroman.

New York's Opening Day is three-and-a-half weeks from now, on March 27. The Yankees will host the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

