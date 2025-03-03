Major League Baseball
Luis Gil won't throw for 6 weeks, as injury shakes up Yankees' rotation
Major League Baseball

Luis Gil won't throw for 6 weeks, as injury shakes up Yankees' rotation

Updated Mar. 3, 2025 5:36 p.m. ET

The Yankees will be without their best young pitcher for the start of the 2025 MLB season. Right-hander Luis Gil, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, was diagnosed with a high-grade lat strain in his pitching shoulder that will prevent him from throwing for at least six weeks.

"It's at least a six-week no throw. We know that for sure," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday.

Boone said the Yankees hope Gil will return this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They still have to examine him and make sure other opinions and everything weigh in but right now it looks like a six-week no throw," he added.

Gil's health issue originated on Friday, when he left a bullpen session early because he experienced shoulder tightness. 

In his rookie season, Gil had the best winning percentage (68.2%) of any New York pitcher. He was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts, striking out 171 and walking a major league-high 77 in 151 2/3 innings. He started Game 4 of the 2024 World Series, the only game the Yankees took from the Dodgers. Gil threw four innings, conceded five hits and four earned runs, while receiving a no-decision. 

The Yankees' starting rotation dealt with the injury bug last season. Gerrit Cole didn't make his first start until June 19, 2024, because of inflammation in his right elbow and Nestor Cortes missed about a month between September and October with a flexor strain in his left elbow. Gil stepped up to keep the team humming. 

Now, with Gil starting the season on the injured list, his counterparts will have to do the same. It also means Marcus Stroman, who expressed displeasure with the fact that he may be the odd man — or the sixth man, rather — out of the Yankees' five-man rotation, will get a chance to start.

When Stroman reported to spring training camp on Feb. 14, he told reporters, "I won't pitch in the bullpen. I'm a starter," and preceded to repeat that latter part seven times. He'll presumably get his wish.

Gil's injury leaves the Yankees starting rotation with Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, Cole and Stroman. 

New York's Opening Day is three-and-a-half weeks from now, on March 27. The Yankees will host the Milwaukee Brewers

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Travis Hunter vs. Shohei Ohtani: Whose two-way play is more impressive?

Travis Hunter vs. Shohei Ohtani: Whose two-way play is more impressive?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball Crown
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes