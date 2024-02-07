Major League Baseball 2024 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, dates, teams, how to watch Published Feb. 7, 2024 12:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

MLB's regular season is a little over a month away. Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s Opening Day games, including teams, times and TV channels — all times Eastern.

When does the 2024 MLB season start?

The 2024 MLB season begins overseas with a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea. The Dodgers and Padres will play on Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21. This will be the first time an official MLB game has been played in South Korea.

2024 MLB Opening Day Schedule

A week after the games in South Korea, MLB's Opening Day is slated for Thursday, March 28, 2024. Below are the matchups scheduled for that day:

How to watch 2024 MLB Opening Day games

Where can I watch MLB's Opening Day games? What channel will they be on?

Most Opening Day games will be played on the regional sports networks affiliated with each baseball club. MLB's Opening Night game will be broadcast on ESPN.

How can I stream MLB's Opening Day games or watch them without cable?

Streaming services that carry ESPN and RSNs can be used to stream the games. You can also stream MLB games on MLB.TV with local blackout restrictions.

Which MLB teams play on Opening Day?

All 30 MLB clubs will be in action on Opening Day for the second straight year. Prior to last year, that hadn't happened since 1968.

