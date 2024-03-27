Major League Baseball 2024 MLB predictions by Ben Verlander: Standings, playoffs, World Series Updated Mar. 27, 2024 9:56 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It is officially opening week in Major League Baseball! We made it, everyone. Opening Day for all 30 teams is Thursday (excluding, of course, the two-game series in Korea between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres).

Below you can find my full-season forecast for every team this season. I predicted every club's final 162-game record and where they will finish within their respective divisions, as well as the 12 playoff teams and postseason winners. My World Series champion might surprise some people.

You can also check out my picks (along with our other FOX Sports MLB experts) for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year here.

Let's get to it!

Regular-season standings predictions

* playoff team

** top-two seed and wild-card bye

American League East

1. Baltimore Orioles**, 97-65

2. New York Yankees*, 92-70

3. Tampa Bay Rays, 89-73

4. Toronto Blue Jays, 85-77

5. Boston Red Sox, 77-85

American League Central

1. Minnesota Twins*, 87-75

2. Detroit Tigers, 81-81

3. Kansas City Royals, 77-85

4. Cleveland Guardians, 76-86

5. Chicago White Sox, 63-99

American League West

1. Houston Astros**, 93-69

2. Texas Rangers*, 90-72

3. Seattle Mariners*, 90-72

4. Los Angeles Angels, 77-85

5. Oakland Athletics, 55-107

National League East

1. Atlanta Braves**, 100-62

2. Philadelphia Phillies*, 93-69

3. Miami Marlins, 84-78

4. New York Mets, 84-78

5. Washington Nationals, 69-93

National League Central

1. Cincinnati Reds*, 88-74

2. Chicago Cubs*, 86-76

3. St. Louis Cardinals, 82-80

4. Pittsburgh Pirates, 81-81

5. Milwaukee Brewers, 78-84

National League West

1. Los Angeles Dodgers**, 104-78

2. Arizona Diamondbacks*, 85-77

3. San Diego Padres, 84-78

4. San Francisco Giants, 84-78

5. Colorado Rockies, 60-102

American League postseason predictions

Playoff seeds

1. Baltimore Orioles

2. Houston Astros

3. Minnesota Twins

4. New York Yankees

5. Texas Rangers

6. Seattle Mariners

Wild-card series

(6) Mariners over (3) Twins

(4) Yankees over (5) Rangers

Division series

(1) Orioles over (4) Yankees

(2) Astros over (6) Mariners

Championship series

(1) Orioles over (2) Astros

National League postseason predictions

Playoff seeds

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

2. Atlanta Braves

3. Cincinnati Reds

4. Philadelphia Phillies

5. Chicago Cubs

6. Arizona Diamondbacks

Wild-card series

(3) Reds over (6) Diamondbacks

(4) Phillies over (5) Cubs

Division series

(4) Phillies over (1) Dodgers

(2) Braves over (3) Reds

Championship series

(4) Phillies over (2) Braves

2024 World Series prediction:

Philadelphia Phillies over Baltimore Orioles

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him at @BenVerlander .

