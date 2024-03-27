2024 MLB predictions by Ben Verlander: Standings, playoffs, World Series
It is officially opening week in Major League Baseball! We made it, everyone. Opening Day for all 30 teams is Thursday (excluding, of course, the two-game series in Korea between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres).
Below you can find my full-season forecast for every team this season. I predicted every club's final 162-game record and where they will finish within their respective divisions, as well as the 12 playoff teams and postseason winners. My World Series champion might surprise some people.
You can also check out my picks (along with our other FOX Sports MLB experts) for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year here.
Let's get to it!
Regular-season standings predictions
* playoff team
** top-two seed and wild-card bye
American League East
1. Baltimore Orioles**, 97-65
2. New York Yankees*, 92-70
3. Tampa Bay Rays, 89-73
4. Toronto Blue Jays, 85-77
5. Boston Red Sox, 77-85
American League Central
1. Minnesota Twins*, 87-75
2. Detroit Tigers, 81-81
3. Kansas City Royals, 77-85
4. Cleveland Guardians, 76-86
5. Chicago White Sox, 63-99
American League West
1. Houston Astros**, 93-69
2. Texas Rangers*, 90-72
3. Seattle Mariners*, 90-72
4. Los Angeles Angels, 77-85
5. Oakland Athletics, 55-107
National League East
1. Atlanta Braves**, 100-62
2. Philadelphia Phillies*, 93-69
3. Miami Marlins, 84-78
4. New York Mets, 84-78
5. Washington Nationals, 69-93
National League Central
1. Cincinnati Reds*, 88-74
2. Chicago Cubs*, 86-76
3. St. Louis Cardinals, 82-80
4. Pittsburgh Pirates, 81-81
5. Milwaukee Brewers, 78-84
National League West
1. Los Angeles Dodgers**, 104-78
2. Arizona Diamondbacks*, 85-77
3. San Diego Padres, 84-78
4. San Francisco Giants, 84-78
5. Colorado Rockies, 60-102
American League postseason predictions
Playoff seeds
1. Baltimore Orioles
2. Houston Astros
3. Minnesota Twins
4. New York Yankees
5. Texas Rangers
6. Seattle Mariners
Wild-card series
(6) Mariners over (3) Twins
(4) Yankees over (5) Rangers
Division series
(1) Orioles over (4) Yankees
(2) Astros over (6) Mariners
Championship series
(1) Orioles over (2) Astros
National League postseason predictions
Playoff seeds
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
2. Atlanta Braves
3. Cincinnati Reds
4. Philadelphia Phillies
5. Chicago Cubs
6. Arizona Diamondbacks
Wild-card series
(3) Reds over (6) Diamondbacks
(4) Phillies over (5) Cubs
Division series
(4) Phillies over (1) Dodgers
(2) Braves over (3) Reds
Championship series
(4) Phillies over (2) Braves
2024 World Series prediction:
Philadelphia Phillies over Baltimore Orioles
Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him at @BenVerlander.
