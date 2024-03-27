Major League Baseball
2024 MLB predictions by Ben Verlander: Standings, playoffs, World Series
Major League Baseball

2024 MLB predictions by Ben Verlander: Standings, playoffs, World Series

Updated Mar. 27, 2024 9:56 a.m. ET
Ben Verlander
Ben Verlander
FOX Sports MLB Analyst

It is officially opening week in Major League Baseball! We made it, everyone. Opening Day for all 30 teams is Thursday (excluding, of course, the two-game series in Korea between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres). 

Below you can find my full-season forecast for every team this season. I predicted every club's final 162-game record and where they will finish within their respective divisions, as well as the 12 playoff teams and postseason winners. My World Series champion might surprise some people.

You can also check out my picks (along with our other FOX Sports MLB experts) for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year here.

Let's get to it!

ADVERTISEMENT

Regular-season standings predictions

* playoff team 
** top-two seed and wild-card bye

American League East

1. Baltimore Orioles**, 97-65
2. New York Yankees*, 92-70
3. Tampa Bay Rays, 89-73
4. Toronto Blue Jays, 85-77
5. Boston Red Sox, 77-85

American League Central

1. Minnesota Twins*, 87-75
2. Detroit Tigers, 81-81
3. Kansas City Royals, 77-85
4. Cleveland Guardians, 76-86
5. Chicago White Sox, 63-99

American League West

1. Houston Astros**, 93-69
2. Texas Rangers*, 90-72
3. Seattle Mariners*, 90-72
4. Los Angeles Angels, 77-85
5. Oakland Athletics, 55-107

National League East

1. Atlanta Braves**, 100-62
2. Philadelphia Phillies*, 93-69
3. Miami Marlins, 84-78
4. New York Mets, 84-78
5. Washington Nationals, 69-93

National League Central 

1. Cincinnati Reds*, 88-74
2. Chicago Cubs*, 86-76
3. St. Louis Cardinals, 82-80
4. Pittsburgh Pirates, 81-81
5. Milwaukee Brewers, 78-84

National League West

1. Los Angeles Dodgers**, 104-78
2. Arizona Diamondbacks*, 85-77
3. San Diego Padres, 84-78
4. San Francisco Giants, 84-78
5. Colorado Rockies, 60-102

American League postseason predictions

Playoff seeds

1. Baltimore Orioles
2. Houston Astros

3. Minnesota Twins
4. New York Yankees
5. Texas Rangers
6. Seattle Mariners

Wild-card series

(6) Mariners over (3) Twins
(4) Yankees over (5) Rangers

Division series

(1) Orioles over (4) Yankees
(2) Astros over (6) Mariners

Championship series

(1) Orioles over (2) Astros

National League postseason predictions

Playoff seeds

1. Los Angeles Dodgers
2. Atlanta Braves

3. Cincinnati Reds
4. Philadelphia Phillies
5. Chicago Cubs
6. Arizona Diamondbacks

Wild-card series

(3) Reds over (6) Diamondbacks
(4) Phillies over (5) Cubs

Division series

(4) Phillies over (1) Dodgers
(2) Braves over (3) Reds

Championship series

(4) Phillies over (2) Braves

2024 World Series prediction: 

Philadelphia Phillies over Baltimore Orioles

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him at @BenVerlander.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Four takeaways from Shohei Ohtani's news conference: 'I never bet on sports'

Four takeaways from Shohei Ohtani's news conference: 'I never bet on sports'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes