Rangers star Corey Seager hit by pitch, leaves game because of shin contusion
Texas shortstop Corey Seager left the Rangers' game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night following the seventh inning because of a left shin contusion after being hit by a pitch in the inning.
The 2023 World Series MVP was struck on the back leg by an 0-2 pitch from reliever Austin Voth that bounced in the dirt in front of the plate. Seager was attended to by the medical staff after taking first base and remained in the game for the rest of the inning.
Seager missed most of spring training after having sports hernia surgery Jan. 30.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Who deserves No. 1 spot as Dodgers tumble?
Brewers' Jakob Junis hit by fly ball in batting practice, taken away in ambulance
DJ LeMahieu leaves 1st minor league rehab game in 2nd inning with sore right foot
-
20 Best pitchers in MLB 2024: Ranking the top 20 starters
Yankees' Aaron Boone ejected five pitches into game vs. A's after fan outburst
-
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Who deserves No. 1 spot as Dodgers tumble?
Brewers' Jakob Junis hit by fly ball in batting practice, taken away in ambulance
DJ LeMahieu leaves 1st minor league rehab game in 2nd inning with sore right foot
-
20 Best pitchers in MLB 2024: Ranking the top 20 starters
Yankees' Aaron Boone ejected five pitches into game vs. A's after fan outburst