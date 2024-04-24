Major League Baseball
Rangers star Corey Seager hit by pitch, leaves game because of shin contusion
Major League Baseball

Rangers star Corey Seager hit by pitch, leaves game because of shin contusion

Published Apr. 24, 2024 11:24 p.m. ET

Texas shortstop Corey Seager left the Rangers' game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night following the seventh inning because of a left shin contusion after being hit by a pitch in the inning.

The 2023 World Series MVP was struck on the back leg by an 0-2 pitch from reliever Austin Voth that bounced in the dirt in front of the plate. Seager was attended to by the medical staff after taking first base and remained in the game for the rest of the inning.

Seager missed most of spring training after having sports hernia surgery Jan. 30.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

