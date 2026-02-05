How to Watch 2026 World Baseball Classic: Streaming, Teams, Dates
We don't have to wait until Opening Day to see baseball's best. The World Baseball Classic is back, and starting on March 17, the world is watching.
Check out everything you need to know to tune in.
How to Watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic
FOX is your exclusive home to the WBC with games spread across the FOX family of networks.
FOX is set to air seven games, including three Pool B games featuring the United States team, two Quarterfinals games and the World Baseball Classic Championship Game on Tuesday, March 17 from Miami’s loanDepot Park. The remaining matchups will air across FS1, FS2, the FOX Sports app, FOX One and Tubi.
The U.S. is favored to win the tournament despite losing to Japan in the final in 2023.
How to Stream the 2026 World Baseball Classic
All 47 games will be available for streaming. Catch the action on the following streaming options:
- FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
- FOX One
- Tubi
FOX Deportes will also carry 28 tournament games in Spanish, including all four Quarterfinals games, two Semifinals contests, and the Championship Game. Streaming services that carry FOX networks, like YouTube TV or Fubo, can be used to stream the tournament.
When is the 2026 World Baseball Classic
The tournament starts on March 4, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET with Chinese Taipei vs Australia and is capped off on Tuesday, March 17.
Team USA starts pool play on Friday, March 6 against Brazil.
View the full WBC schedule here.
USA vs. Japan Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship
Who is Playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic?
20 teams will take to the diamond in this year's tournament. Below are the pools, where they will play and teams.
|Pool
|Location
|Teams
|A
|San Juan, Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Cuba, Canada, Panama, Colombia
|B
|Houston
|United States, Mexico, Italy, Great Britain, Brazil
|C
|Tokyo, Japan
|Japan, Australia, South Korea, Czechia, Chinese Taipei
|D
|Miami
|Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, Israel, Nicaragua
