MLB Power Rankings: Braves, Dodgers or Yankees No. 1?

The first 10 games of the 2024 MLB season are in the books (for most teams).

There were some surprising results and sad injury news over the past week that might have long-term ramifications on the season. But for now, let's rank the 10 best clubs in baseball.

10. Boston Red Sox (7-3, last week unranked)

The Red Sox had a strong six-game swing in California this past week, winning five of six against the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels. Their starting pitching has been much better than expected to start the season, while their bats came to life on Sunday, scoring 12 runs in the series finale against the Angels. They were dealt a tough blow, however, with Trevor Story suffering a shoulder subluxation that could sideline him for the majority of the season.

9. Milwaukee Brewers (6-2, LW 10)

After losing their manager in Craig Counsell and one of MLB's best pitchers in Corbin Burnes this offseason, the Brewers have been a nice surprise thus far. Following their three-game sweep of the New York Mets, they split a two-gamer with the Minnesota Twins and took two of three from the Seattle Mariners. William Contreras is slashing .387/.444/.677 after collecting four hits and two homers Sunday. That's why he's one of the best catchers in baseball.

8. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-2, LW unranked)

Break up the Buccos! The Pirates are tied for the best record in baseball after taking two of three from the Orioles. Michael A. Taylor (.429 batting average) has been terrific in his new home, while Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz and Ke'Bryan Hayes are all off to strong starts to the season. Pittsburgh has also gotten a big lift from its starting rotation, which already has five quality starts (second-most in MLB).

7. Cleveland Guardians (7-2, LW unranked)

The Guardians couldn't have played better to begin the season, only to see Shane Bieber suffer a season-ending elbow injury. Bieber, who will need Tommy John surgery, was 2-0 with 20 strikeouts and just one walk across 12 scoreless innings. Just brutal. For what its worth, the Cleveland's offense has done its part, averaging nearly six runs per game (5.89).

6. Philadelphia Phillies (4-5, LW 5)

The Phillies collectively haven't been great, but their strong individual performances portend to being a playoff team. Bryce Harper was tremendous this past week, launching three home runs Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds. Zack Wheeler still looks like one of the best pitchers in baseball. Aaron Nola rebounded from a rough season-opening performance with 5.2 innings of scoreless ball. Philadelphia should be just fine.

5. Baltimore Orioles (5-4, LW 4)

The Orioles suffered two brutal losses over the weekend to the Pirates, falling in extra innings Saturday (after rallying from a three-run deficit) and blowing a ninth-inning lead Sunday. They're better than their early record indicates. Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez have both been stellar in their two starts, giving Baltimore one of the best 1-2 pitching punches in the American League.

4. Texas Rangers (6-3, LW 6)

The defending champs have picked up where they left off last November, winning two of three in each of their three series (and all against playoff hopefuls). Corey Seager looks like he'll be in the MVP conversation again and Adolis García has already mashed four homers. Nathan Eovaldi and Cody Bradford have been great atop the rotation, although Texas hasn't gotten much from its starters beyond those two.

3. New York Yankees (8-2, LW 3)

Juan Soto has been everything the Yankees expected, slashing .333/.438/.436 and making routine clutch plays. Fellow newcomer Marcus Stroman has been just as impressive on the mound, logging 12 scoreless innings through his first two starts. New York has also gotten more contributions from the back half of its lineup, especially compared to last year. Call it the Soto effect. No wonder the Bronx Bombers are tied for the best mark in baseball, despite opening the year against three teams that made the playoffs in 2023.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-4, LW 2)

The Dodgers' lineup has been exactly as advertised. Five of their six hitters who've recorded at least 40 at-bats have an OPS north of .900. Teoscar Hernández is providing the right-handed pop they hoped for, matching Mookie Betts with four homers. Shohei Ohtani has busted out of a mini-slump and has eight extra-base hits, including his first two homers in a Dodgers uniform. Yoshinobu Yamamoto hasn't allowed a run in his past two starts. Those free-agent additions are already paying major dividends.

1. Atlanta Braves (6-2; last week 1)

Spencer Strider's elbow injury seemed to be the tipping point in baseball's pitching epidemic to open the season. It might also swing the title race should Strider require Tommy John surgery, which would be his second. The good news for the Braves is that Chris Sale has resembled his old form in his first two starts and their lineup hasn't shown any signs of regression upon sweeping the Diamondbacks.

Out: Arizona Diamondbacks (7), Seattle Mariners (8), Houston Astros (9)

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him at @BenVerlander .

