Braves catcher Sean Murphy expected to miss 4-6 weeks with cracked rib
Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy has a cracked rib and is expected to miss four to six weeks, the team said on Monday.
The injury gives top prospect Drake Baldwin the chance to start the season as the starting catcher.
Murphy, 30, was an All-Star in 2023 but struggled last season after an abdominal strain on opening day and batted .193 with 10 homers and 25 RBIs in 72 games.
The Braves declined Travis d’Arnaud’s $8 million option during the offseason, clearing the path for Murphy to be the No. 1 catcher. D’Arnaud signed with the Angels.
Chadwick Tromp is only other catcher on the Atlanta 40-man roster. He hit .250 in 19 games in 2024.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
