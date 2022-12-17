Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs reportedly sign shortstop Dansby Swanson
Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs reportedly sign shortstop Dansby Swanson

1 hour ago

Dansby Swanson will sign a contract with the Chicago Cubs, according to David Kaplan.

The shortstop had spent the previous seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Swanson was a first-time All-Star in 2022, and he finished with 25 homers, 96 RBIs and a .776 OPS while earning his first Gold Glove.

Jordan Shusterman wrote this about Swanson in early November while ranking the shortstop as the No. 6 free agent this winter:

quote

You could reasonably argue Swanson deserves to be in the franchise shortstop tier above, but his track record of elite offensive performance is far shorter than his peers'. Still, he's tremendously durable (362 games played is No. 1 in MLB since the start of 2020) and his defense — recently awarded with his first Gold Glove — is certainly superior to that of Turner and Bogaerts and at least on-par with Correa. Elite defensive shortstops with 25+ HR power have a strong elevator pitch, but the huge strikeout totals and meh OBP skills are considerable red flags moving forward.



