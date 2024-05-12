Major League Baseball
Giants OF Jung Hoo Lee suffers separated shoulder in win vs. Reds
Major League Baseball

Giants OF Jung Hoo Lee suffers separated shoulder in win vs. Reds

Published May. 12, 2024 9:45 p.m. ET

The San Francisco Giants celebrated a 6-5 10-inning walk-off win over the Cincinnati Reds on Mother's Day, but their celebration was dampened after prized free-agent signing Jung Hoo Lee early in the game. 

Lee strained his left shoulder in the first inning while leaping for a double by the Reds' Jeimer Candelario. Lee's arm hit the wall as he jumped for the ball that hit the top of the right-center field wall, and he grabbed at it in immediate discomfort.

Lee, in his first MLB season after signing a six-year, $113 million deal with the Giants last winter, walked off the field with a trainer holding his left wrist after sitting in the outfield dirt for a couple of minutes.

"Not great," Manager Bob Melvin said when asked how Lee was doing after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melvin described Lee's shoulder as "separated," though a Giants spokesperson later clarified the injury as a "dislocated" shoulder. Lee will get an MRI on Monday.

"When he hit the wall and went down and didn't get up, I didn't have a great feeling about it," Melvin said.

Lee had recorded a .262 batting average with two home runs, eight RBIs and a .641 OPS in 36 games this season while serving as the Giants' primary center fielder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Sean Burroughs, former MLB player, Little League World Series and Olympic champion, dies at 43

Sean Burroughs, former MLB player, Little League World Series and Olympic champion, dies at 43

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes