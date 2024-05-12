Giants OF Jung Hoo Lee suffers separated shoulder in win vs. Reds
The San Francisco Giants celebrated a 6-5 10-inning walk-off win over the Cincinnati Reds on Mother's Day, but their celebration was dampened after prized free-agent signing Jung Hoo Lee early in the game.
Lee strained his left shoulder in the first inning while leaping for a double by the Reds' Jeimer Candelario. Lee's arm hit the wall as he jumped for the ball that hit the top of the right-center field wall, and he grabbed at it in immediate discomfort.
Lee, in his first MLB season after signing a six-year, $113 million deal with the Giants last winter, walked off the field with a trainer holding his left wrist after sitting in the outfield dirt for a couple of minutes.
"Not great," Manager Bob Melvin said when asked how Lee was doing after the game.
Melvin described Lee's shoulder as "separated," though a Giants spokesperson later clarified the injury as a "dislocated" shoulder. Lee will get an MRI on Monday.
"When he hit the wall and went down and didn't get up, I didn't have a great feeling about it," Melvin said.
Lee had recorded a .262 batting average with two home runs, eight RBIs and a .641 OPS in 36 games this season while serving as the Giants' primary center fielder.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
