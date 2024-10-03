Major League Baseball
2024 MLB playoff divisional odds: Dodgers, Yankees, Guardians, Phillies favored
Published Oct. 3, 2024

The 2024 MLB playoffs are on to the divisional round, as postseason squads continue to make their charge toward the Fall Classic.

Which four teams will qualify for the ALCS and NLCS?

Check out the odds for each best-of-five divisional round series via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 4.

Follow along for the entirety of the divisional rounds.

AL DIVISIONAL 

Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians
Regular-season series: Guardians won 7-6

Series winner: Guardians -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total); Tigers +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

GAME 1 (Saturday)
Spread: Guardians -1.5 (+145)
O/U: 7 total runs scored
Moneyline: Guardians -148, Tigers +124

Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
Regular-season series: Yankees won 5-2

Series winner: Yankees -215 (bet $10 to win $14.65 total); Royals +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

GAME 1 (Saturday)
Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+110)
O/U: 8 total runs scored
Moneyline: Yankees -205, Royals +170

NL DIVISIONAL

San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Regular-season series: Padres won 8-5

Series winner: Dodgers -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Padres +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

GAME 1 (Saturday)
Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+160)
O/U: 7.5 total runs scored
Moneyline: Dodgers -135, Padres +114

New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies
Regular-season series: Phillies won 7-6

Series winner: Phillies -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Mets +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

GAME 1 (Saturday)
Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+114)
O/U: 7.5 total runs scored
Moneyline: Phillies -198, Mets +164

