Major League Baseball 2024 MLB playoff divisional odds: Dodgers, Yankees, Guardians, Phillies favored Published Oct. 3, 2024 10:37 p.m. ET

The 2024 MLB playoffs are on to the divisional round, as postseason squads continue to make their charge toward the Fall Classic.

Which four teams will qualify for the ALCS and NLCS?

Check out the odds for each best-of-five divisional round series via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 4.

AL DIVISIONAL

Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians

Regular-season series: Guardians won 7-6

Series winner: Guardians -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total); Tigers +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

GAME 1 (Saturday)

Spread: Guardians -1.5 (+145)

O/U: 7 total runs scored

Moneyline: Guardians -148, Tigers +124

Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees

Regular-season series: Yankees won 5-2

Series winner: Yankees -215 (bet $10 to win $14.65 total); Royals +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

GAME 1 (Saturday)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+110)

O/U: 8 total runs scored

Moneyline: Yankees -205, Royals +170

NL DIVISIONAL

San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Regular-season series: Padres won 8-5

Series winner: Dodgers -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Padres +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

GAME 1 (Saturday)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+160)

O/U: 7.5 total runs scored

Moneyline: Dodgers -135, Padres +114

New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies

Regular-season series: Phillies won 7-6

Series winner: Phillies -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Mets +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

GAME 1 (Saturday)

Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+114)

O/U: 7.5 total runs scored

Moneyline: Phillies -198, Mets +164

